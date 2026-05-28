Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 97-run knock propelled him to top.

Virat Kohli drops to sixth, but remains contender.

Qualifier 2 could significantly alter the final standings.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Race: The race for the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 has taken another dramatic turn following Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive knock in the Eliminator clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With the tournament now approaching its final stages, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured their place in the final, while the second finalist will be decided in Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on May 29. Amid the Playoff drama, the battle for the league’s highest run-scorer has intensified, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has now climbed to the top of the standings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Claims Orange Cap

The RR youngster produced one of the most destructive innings of IPL 2026 during the Eliminator, smashing 97 runs from just 29 deliveries against Hyderabad.

His innings featured 12 sixes and completely changed the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Following that knock, Sooryavanshi now leads the scoring charts with 680 runs from 15 innings. The teenage sensation has registered one century and four half-centuries this season and has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

At the end of the Eliminator, the updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings are:

1) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 680

2) Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 652

3) Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 624

4) Shubman Gill (GT) - 618

5) Ishan Kishan (SRH) - 602

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Virat Kohli Slips Outside Top Five

Virat Kohli, who briefly climbed higher after scoring 43 runs in Qualifier 1, has now dropped to sixth position in the standings.

The RCB star currently has 600 runs from 15 innings this season, including one century and four fifties. Kohli has also struck 64 boundaries and 22 sixes during IPL 2026.

Despite slipping outside the top five, Kohli still remains mathematically in contention for the Orange Cap. However, the challenge has now become significantly tougher.

With Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan eliminated following SRH’s exit, the remaining contenders still active in the tournament are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sai Sudharsan, and Shubman Gill.

Kohli trails Sooryavanshi by 80 runs heading into the final, meaning a big knock in the title clash could still keep his hopes alive depending on results in Qualifier 2.

Qualifier 2 Could Change The Standings Again

The Orange Cap battle is expected to shift once again when Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Both Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill remain within touching distance of the top spot, while Sooryavanshi will also have another opportunity to extend his lead.

With only a few matches remaining in IPL 2026, the race for the tournament’s highest run-scorer award remains wide open.