Ruturaj Gaikwad Suffers Losses Worth Lakhs After CSK's First Win

Chennai Super Kings secured a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday, registering their first win of IPL 2026. However, despite the result, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was handed a fine of ₹12 lakh after the match.

Batting first, CSK put up an imposing total of 212 runs, powered by Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, which earned him the Player of the Match award, while Ayush Mhatre chipped in with 39 off 36 deliveries.

IPL later confirmed that Gaikwad was penalised for a slow over-rate. As it was CSK’s first such offence this season, the fine was imposed only on the captain.

Gaikwad Fined for Slow Over-Rate

In an official statement, the league stated that Gaikwad was fined under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. Since it was the team’s first breach this season, a ₹12 lakh penalty was levied on him.

Captain Praises Bowling Unit

After the match, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, noting that posting a total in the 200-plus range on a slow pitch was encouraging.

While he acknowledged the contributions of Samson and Mhatre, he credited the bowlers for sealing the win. Jamie Overton was the standout performer with figures of 4 for 18 in four overs. Although Delhi Capitals started strongly - reaching 61 in five overs before losing KL Rahul for 18 - they eventually lost momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals.

'Feels good to finally get that win'

Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK captain, said after the match: "Yes, obviously, feels good to finally get that win and to come here and speak to you. But I think it was great performance to start with. I always felt that coming here, we have been batting really well, batting first and to post 200-210 when the wicket is slightly on the slower side and still posting that good total, I think we were showing really good signs even the last game which we played here. But as I said, today again it was one of those knocks where Sanju actually took to the opposition, played a magnificent knock, even Ayush played brilliantly. But it was about bowling today. It was about wickets in the middle or bowling that aggressive lengths and sticking to your plans, keep it really simple. So, really proud of the bowling effort."

"Chennai fans, they are always there behind us no matter what. I've been receiving so many messages, so many good wishes, wherever we go, they are always backing us. They are always supporting us. And that's what this side of the country it is. It is just about lovely people just enjoying the cricket and loving the franchise."