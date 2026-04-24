MI Coach Breaks Silence On Mitchell Santner Concussion Replacement Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mitchell Santner's injury led to a controversial concussion substitute.

Coach Jayawardene explained Santner felt dizzy after hitting head and neck.

Match officials approved Shardul Thakur's concussion substitution for Santner.

IPL 2026 Controversy: Mumbai Indians (MI) found themselves under scrutiny during their IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after a contentious concussion substitution involving Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur triggered widespread discussion. The controversy sparks from Santner appeared to sustain an injury while attempting a catch to dismiss CSK batter Kartik Sharma. The all-rounder was seen clutching his shoulder after hitting the ground and had to leave the field. Shortly after, MI requested a concussion substitute, bringing in Shardul Thakur as his replacement.

However, the move quickly sparked debate among fans and analysts, with many questioning how a concussion substitute had been granted for what initially looked like a shoulder injury.

Mahela Jayawardene Breaks Silence

Addressing the situation after the match, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene clarified the sequence of events and the medical reasoning behind the substitution.

"He hit his head first and neck. Obviously, the shoulder as well, He went for a scan. Once he got back, he felt dizziness. So, he was lying down. Yes, the ice was there for the shoulder, but he felt he wasn't stable. So, we took him for a scan."

He further explained that the final call rested with the officials rather than the team management.

"We requested (for a concussion substitute). Obviously, it is the match referee and the umpires' discretion. They allowed Shardul, Mitch will be disappointed that his batting prowess was matched to Shardul, but it is what it is. Hopefully, it's not too bad."

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CSK Dominate As MI Falter

While the substitution controversy dominated headlines, the on-field action was one-sided. Chennai Super Kings posted a commanding total of 207, powered by a brilliant unbeaten century from their opener.

In response, Mumbai Indians failed to mount a serious challenge. Their batting lineup struggled from the outset, losing wickets at regular intervals and never building any momentum in the chase. Eventually, MI were bowled out for just 104, handing CSK a comprehensive 103-run victory.

The result compounded MI’s struggles in IPL 2026, while also ensuring that the Santner substitution debate remained a major talking point long after the final ball.