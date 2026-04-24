Sanju Samson's Unbeaten Ton vs MI Scripts IPL History: Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 101 against Mumbai Indians.

Samson is the first CSK player with a century versus MI.

CSK bowlers restricted MI to 104, winning the match by 103 runs.

Sanju Samson delivered a landmark performance for Chennai Super Kings, producing a sensational unbeaten century against Mumbai Indians in one of the most high-profile clashes of IPL 2026. The innings not only powered CSK to a dominant win but also etched Samson’s name into the record books in multiple ways. Samson brought up his second IPL hundred in CSK colours in just his seventh outing for the franchise, making the feat even more remarkable. The fact that it came against Mumbai Indians added extra significance to the achievement.

MI vs CSK: Records Tumble In IPL ‘El Clasico’

Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 101 from 54 deliveries, an innings laced with six towering sixes and 10 boundaries. This effort marked his fifth IPL century overall and set a new benchmark in this iconic fixture.

With this knock, Samson became the first-ever CSK batsman to score a century against MI in IPL history. He also joined Shane Watson as only the second CSK player to register two centuries in a single season, the latter having achieved the milestone in 2018.

Samson’s 101 now stands as the highest individual score by a CSK batter against MI.

Before this, the highest score for CSK in this rivalry was Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 88, which came back in 2021. Samson’s innings laid the foundation for an imposing total of 207/6, putting immediate pressure on Mumbai’s batting lineup.

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MI Collapse Under Pressure

Chasing a steep target, Mumbai Indians never managed to gain momentum. The batting order faltered early and failed to stitch together any meaningful partnerships, allowing CSK to maintain control throughout the innings.

Akeal Hosein played a pivotal role with the ball, claiming four key wickets to dismantle Mumbai’s chase. Supported by a disciplined bowling unit, including Jamie Overton, Chennai bundled out MI for just 104 runs.

The comprehensive 103-run victory not only highlighted Samson’s brilliance but also reinforced CSK’s dominance on the day.