Sanju Samson's Unbeaten Ton vs MI Scripts IPL History: Details Inside

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HomeSportsIPLSanju Samson's Unbeaten Ton For CSK vs MI Scripts IPL History

Sanju Samson's Unbeaten Ton For CSK vs MI Scripts IPL History

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 101 vs MI rewrites IPL history as Chennai Super Kings crush Mumbai Indians by 103 runs in a one-sided clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 101 against Mumbai Indians.
  • Samson is the first CSK player with a century versus MI.
  • CSK bowlers restricted MI to 104, winning the match by 103 runs.

Sanju Samson delivered a landmark performance for Chennai Super Kings, producing a sensational unbeaten century against Mumbai Indians in one of the most high-profile clashes of IPL 2026. The innings not only powered CSK to a dominant win but also etched Samson’s name into the record books in multiple ways. Samson brought up his second IPL hundred in CSK colours in just his seventh outing for the franchise, making the feat even more remarkable. The fact that it came against Mumbai Indians added extra significance to the achievement.

MI vs CSK: Records Tumble In IPL ‘El Clasico’

Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 101 from 54 deliveries, an innings laced with six towering sixes and 10 boundaries. This effort marked his fifth IPL century overall and set a new benchmark in this iconic fixture.

With this knock, Samson became the first-ever CSK batsman to score a century against MI in IPL history. He also joined Shane Watson as only the second CSK player to register two centuries in a single season, the latter having achieved the milestone in 2018.

Samson’s 101 now stands as the highest individual score by a CSK batter against MI. 

Before this, the highest score for CSK in this rivalry was Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 88, which came back in 2021. Samson’s innings laid the foundation for an imposing total of 207/6, putting immediate pressure on Mumbai’s batting lineup.

Also Check: WATCH: Jamie Overton, Tilak Varma's Heated Clash During MI vs CSK Showdown

MI Collapse Under Pressure

Chasing a steep target, Mumbai Indians never managed to gain momentum. The batting order faltered early and failed to stitch together any meaningful partnerships, allowing CSK to maintain control throughout the innings.

Akeal Hosein played a pivotal role with the ball, claiming four key wickets to dismantle Mumbai’s chase. Supported by a disciplined bowling unit, including Jamie Overton, Chennai bundled out MI for just 104 runs.

The comprehensive 103-run victory not only highlighted Samson’s brilliance but also reinforced CSK’s dominance on the day.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sanju Samson's record-breaking achievement against Mumbai Indians?

Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 101, becoming the first CSK batsman to score a century against MI in IPL history. He also achieved his fifth IPL century overall.

How many centuries has Sanju Samson scored for CSK?

Sanju Samson scored his second IPL century for CSK in just his seventh outing for the franchise. He is the second CSK player to register two centuries in a single season.

What is the highest individual score by a CSK batter against MI?

Sanju Samson's unbeaten 101 is the highest individual score by a CSK batter against MI. This surpassed Ruturaj Gaikwad's previous record of 88.

How did CSK win the match against Mumbai Indians?

CSK won by 103 runs after Sanju Samson's century set a strong foundation. Akeal Hosein took four wickets to help bowl out MI for 104.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MI IPL SANJU SAMSON
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