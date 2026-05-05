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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC vs CSK? Bowling Coach Drops Big Update

IPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC vs CSK? Bowling Coach Drops Big Update

Delhi Capitals have missed Lungi Ngidi in their last two IPL 2026 games, but things look positive ahead of their clash against Chennai Super Kings.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 May 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lungi Ngidi cleared for Delhi Capitals after injury concern.
  • Bowler rested due to concussion protocols, now fully fit.
  • Ngidi's return depends on team selection for CSK match.

Ngidi IPL 2026 Fitness Update: Delhi Capitals (DC) have been without they star South African fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, ever since he took a nasty fall against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Attempting a catch, the pacer fell backwards, hitting his head on the ground, after which he was rushed to a hospital. Although Ngidi was discharged not too long afterwards and rejoined the squad, he hasn't been a part of the playing XI or even the Impact Sub list for Delhi's last two matches. However, that could change as the Axar Patel-led side take the field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home, the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

DC Bowling Coach Provides Update On Ngidi

Speaking at the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 pre-match press conference, Delhi's bowling coach Munaf Patel confirmed that Lungi Ngidi is completely fit.

"All bowlers are fit and Lungi is 100% fit because he didn't play two games because of the six-day criteria. But he's a hundred percent fit now,"

For those unaware, the ICC mandates a seven-day rest period for players diagnosed with a concussion, ensuring that no delayed symptoms compromise the athlete's long-term health.

Kyle Jamieson took the South African's spot in his absence, and paired up with the Australian veteran Mitchell Starc to form a lethal pace attack. The latter played his first game for DC this season against RR, returning from an injury. 

Also Read: Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against DC In IPL 2026 Today? Check Latest Update

Will Ngidi Play DC vs CSK?

While Lungi Ngidi is said to be 100% fit, whether he makes the playing XI for today's DC vs CSK clash remains to be seen. 

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, with the coin toss to be held half-an-hour prior. Both captains, Axar Patel and Ruturaj Gaikwad, should reveal their squads for the fixture shortly after the toss has been conducted.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Lungi Ngidi absent from recent Delhi Capitals matches?

Lungi Ngidi missed the last two matches due to the ICC's six-day criteria for player rest after a head injury, not due to his fitness.

Is Lungi Ngidi currently fit to play?

Yes, Delhi Capitals' bowling coach Munaf Patel confirmed that Lungi Ngidi is 100% fit and available for selection.

What happened to Lungi Ngidi to cause his absence?

Ngidi sustained a head injury after a fall while attempting a catch against Punjab Kings, which required hospital evaluation.

Who replaced Lungi Ngidi in the Delhi Capitals' lineup?

Kyle Jamieson took Ngidi's place, forming a pace attack with Mitchell Starc.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Munaf Patel CSK DC Lungi Ngidi IPL
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