IPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC vs CSK? Bowling Coach Drops Big Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lungi Ngidi cleared for Delhi Capitals after injury concern.

Bowler rested due to concussion protocols, now fully fit.

Ngidi's return depends on team selection for CSK match.

Ngidi IPL 2026 Fitness Update: Delhi Capitals (DC) have been without they star South African fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, ever since he took a nasty fall against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Attempting a catch, the pacer fell backwards, hitting his head on the ground, after which he was rushed to a hospital. Although Ngidi was discharged not too long afterwards and rejoined the squad, he hasn't been a part of the playing XI or even the Impact Sub list for Delhi's last two matches. However, that could change as the Axar Patel-led side take the field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home, the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC Bowling Coach Provides Update On Ngidi

Speaking at the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 pre-match press conference, Delhi's bowling coach Munaf Patel confirmed that Lungi Ngidi is completely fit.

"All bowlers are fit and Lungi is 100% fit because he didn't play two games because of the six-day criteria. But he's a hundred percent fit now,"

For those unaware, the ICC mandates a seven-day rest period for players diagnosed with a concussion, ensuring that no delayed symptoms compromise the athlete's long-term health.

Kyle Jamieson took the South African's spot in his absence, and paired up with the Australian veteran Mitchell Starc to form a lethal pace attack. The latter played his first game for DC this season against RR, returning from an injury.

Also Read: Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against DC In IPL 2026 Today? Check Latest Update

Will Ngidi Play DC vs CSK?

While Lungi Ngidi is said to be 100% fit, whether he makes the playing XI for today's DC vs CSK clash remains to be seen.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, with the coin toss to be held half-an-hour prior. Both captains, Axar Patel and Ruturaj Gaikwad, should reveal their squads for the fixture shortly after the toss has been conducted.