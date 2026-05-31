RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: An uncomfortable travel headache has completely disrupted the build-up to the showpiece match for Gujarat Titans tonight. Severe thunderstorms in Chandigarh left the squad stranded on Saturday evening, meaning they will have spent less than 24 hours back on their home turf before stepping out under the lights to face a well-rested Royal Challengers Bengaluru side.

The Venue Numbers

The current title holders must rewrite recent history if they are to secure back-to-back domestic trophies tonight. During their regular-season trip to Ahmedabad, the team from Karnataka collapsed entirely, being bowled out for 155.

Furthermore, Bengaluru managed just three victories from seven away or neutral fixtures during this summer campaign. They will desperately need their star performers to stand up under the intense stadium lights.

Fortunately for the defending champions, historical playoff trends remain heavily stacked in their favour. For the last eight consecutive seasons, the franchise that won Qualifier 1 has gone on to lift the trophy.

Gujarat's Early Pressure Tactic

Gujarat rely heavily on the elite fast-bowling combination of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj to demolish opposition top orders. This dynamic partnership has operated at a highly impressive strike rate of 16 during powerplay overs.

Those performance metrics look even sharper on their home turf, where they claim an opposition wicket every 13.5 deliveries. They remain incredibly mean in Ahmedabad, conceding a highly disciplined 8.72 runs per over.

Bengaluru completely dismantled that specific bowling strategy during their recent Qualifier 1 meeting in Dharamshala. Their entire top five fired in unison to post the highest score ever seen in tournament playoff history.

Holder's Threat vs Tim David's Finishing Power

Beyond their blistering opening bowlers, veteran Caribbean seam bowler Jason Holder has transformed into a highly effective tactical weapon. Holder has claimed 17 wickets this season while maintaining a tight economy rate of 7.54.

His disciplined middle-over lengths allow Gujarat to aggressively frontload their express pace options. Meanwhile, Australian power-hitter Tim David remains the premier finisher for Bengaluru, capable of changing games within a single over.

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt/Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.

Impact Player options from: Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sidhu, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Player option from: Prasidh Krishna