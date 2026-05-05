No, MS Dhoni will not be playing in the CSK vs DC match on May 5. He has not traveled with the team to the capital and is still recovering.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against DC In IPL 2026 Today? Check Latest Update
Will MS Dhoni finally step out on the field for Chennai Super Kings? Here's what we know ahead of the team's clash with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 today.
- MS Dhoni ruled out of CSK vs DC match.
- Dhoni did not travel to New Delhi.
- Both CSK and DC aim for Playoff spot.
MS Dhoni IPL 2026 DC vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals today, May 5, at the latter's home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This will be a crucial match for both teams, as they strive to earn a spot in the top four. However, a big question on many fans' minds is whether veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, MS Dhoni, will participate in this clash. The former CSK skipper has been out of action this season due to a calf strain, and while he has been seen training, Dhoni is yet to make the playing XI this season.
No MS Dhoni Against Delhi Capitals
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait longer to see MS Dhoni back in action for CSK, as he will not be playing against DC in today's fixture.
Chennai's bowling coach, Eric Simons confirmed in the pre-match press conference that the stalwart has not travelled with the team to the capital.
"An update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He is not with us but steadily improving. He will be ready when he is ready and he knows when he is ready to play. No, he hasn't travelled with the team,"
Dhoni’s absence was initially felt by the team, particularly during their slow start to the campaign, where they suffered three consecutive defeats. However, the side has since regained some momentum with a string of improved performances.
Also Read: IPL 2026 Final Venue In Doubt? BCCI May Shift From Chinnaswamy Stadium: Report
CSK & DC IPL 2026 Standings Before Clash
Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, both, have secured four wins from nine games so far in IPL 2026, and are only separated by the Net Run Rate.
CSK are sixth with a +0.005 NRR, while DC is just a spot below with a -0.895 NRR. A victory in this match may not dramatically alter their standings, but it will significantly strengthen their chances of staying in the IPL 2026 Playoffs race.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Will MS Dhoni play in the CSK vs DC match on May 5?
Why is MS Dhoni not playing for CSK this season?
MS Dhoni has been out of action this season due to a calf strain. While he has been seen training, he has yet to be included in the playing XI.
What is CSK's bowling coach's update on MS Dhoni's return?
CSK's bowling coach, Eric Simons, stated that MS Dhoni is steadily improving but is not with the team. He will play when he feels ready.
How are CSK and DC placed in the IPL 2026 standings before their clash?
Both CSK and DC have four wins from nine games. CSK is sixth with a +0.005 NRR, while DC is seventh with a -0.895 NRR.