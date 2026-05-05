Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against DC In IPL 2026 Today? Check Latest Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni ruled out of CSK vs DC match.

Dhoni did not travel to New Delhi.

Both CSK and DC aim for Playoff spot.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 DC vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals today, May 5, at the latter's home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This will be a crucial match for both teams, as they strive to earn a spot in the top four. However, a big question on many fans' minds is whether veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, MS Dhoni, will participate in this clash. The former CSK skipper has been out of action this season due to a calf strain, and while he has been seen training, Dhoni is yet to make the playing XI this season.

No MS Dhoni Against Delhi Capitals

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait longer to see MS Dhoni back in action for CSK, as he will not be playing against DC in today's fixture.

Chennai's bowling coach, Eric Simons confirmed in the pre-match press conference that the stalwart has not travelled with the team to the capital.

"An update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He is not with us but steadily improving. He will be ready when he is ready and he knows when he is ready to play. No, he hasn't travelled with the team,"

Dhoni’s absence was initially felt by the team, particularly during their slow start to the campaign, where they suffered three consecutive defeats. However, the side has since regained some momentum with a string of improved performances.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Final Venue In Doubt? BCCI May Shift From Chinnaswamy Stadium: Report

CSK & DC IPL 2026 Standings Before Clash

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, both, have secured four wins from nine games so far in IPL 2026, and are only separated by the Net Run Rate.

CSK are sixth with a +0.005 NRR, while DC is just a spot below with a -0.895 NRR. A victory in this match may not dramatically alter their standings, but it will significantly strengthen their chances of staying in the IPL 2026 Playoffs race.