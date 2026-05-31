Can GT Defend 155? Here Are Lowest Scores Defended In Finals In IPL History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans posted a modest total, raising questions about defending it.

Past IPL finals show low scores can be successfully defended.

Mumbai Indians achieved a one-run victory defending 129 in 2017.

Gujarat must bowl with precision to protect their low score.

RCB vs GT Live: A highly tense first innings in Ahmedabad has left the tournament final completely wide open tonight. Gujarat Titans managed only a modest total with the bat, sparking immediate debate among cricket fans worldwide regarding whether such a low score can actually be protected under the intense pressure of a championship match.

The Ultimate Defensive Record

Tournament history proves that small totals can occasionally produce absolute classics during a championship showcase. The absolute benchmark for a low-scoring defensive masterclass occurred during the memorable 2017 tournament edition.

During that specific final in Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians were restricted to a meager 129 runs for the loss of eight wickets. They looked completely down and out at the halfway stage.

However, a magnificent collective bowling performance turned the game on its head. Mumbai successfully defended that tiny total against Rising Pune Supergiant, securing a dramatic victory by just one solitary run.

Other Low IPL Final Defences

That incredible 2017 heist remains the lowest total ever protected in a grand finale, but other small scores have also entry into tournament folklore over the past two decades.

The very first tournament final back in 2008 also saw a relatively low score successfully protected. Rajasthan Royals managed to defend 163 against Chennai Super Kings in a final-ball thriller.

Additionally, Mumbai Indians feature heavily when it comes to low-scoring championship victories. The five-time winners successfully guarded another modest total of 149 runs against Chennai during the 2019 finale.

The Blueprint For Defending

To defend this modest total tonight, the Gujarat bowling unit must operate with absolute flawless precision from the very first delivery. They cannot afford to give away any cheap boundary balls.

The strategy relies heavily on extracting early movement with the new ball. Puncturing the opposition top order during the powerplay overs remains absolutely vital to creating genuine panic inside the chasing dugout.

Furthermore, building immense dot-ball pressure during the middle overs will force the batsmen into playing high-risk shots. Grounding the scoring rate heavily remains the primary weapon for the bowling side.