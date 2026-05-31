IPL 2026 Final: Did RCB Take The Right Call To Bowl First? Here's What History Suggests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB captain Rajat Patidar chose to field first in the IPL 2026 final.

Historically, batting first has yielded slightly more IPL final wins.

Chasing teams have experienced mixed fortunes in past finals.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar elected to field first after winning the toss against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final, setting the stage for another debate over whether batting or chasing offers the better chance of lifting the trophy. Patidar backed his bowling attack to make an early impact and described the Ahmedabad pitch as a good surface for batting. The decision, as of this writing, seems to be paying off as well with both Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan dismissed in the Powerplay.

However, IPL finals have historically produced mixed results for teams choosing to chase.

Batting First Has Delivered Slightly Better Results

Looking back at the tournament's previous 18 finals, teams batting first have enjoyed a marginal advantage. Of those title clashes, sides setting a target have won 10 times, while teams chasing have emerged victorious on eight occasions.

The figures suggest that scoreboard pressure can often play a decisive role in finals, where the stakes are high and every mistake is magnified.

However, the toss itself has not always been a reliable indicator of success. Captains have chosen to bowl first in eight IPL finals before the 2026 decider, but only half of those teams went on to win the trophy.

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Chasing Teams Have Experienced Mixed Fortunes

The first captain to successfully opt for a chase in an IPL final was Rajasthan Royals in 2008, when they defeated Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders repeated the feat in 2014 against Punjab, while Chennai Super Kings achieved it against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

CSK also emerged victorious after choosing to field first in the 2023 final against Gujarat Titans.

Not every captain has enjoyed similar success. Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered disappointment in the 2009 final after electing to chase against Deccan Chargers. More recently, Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 final after making the same decision, while Punjab Kings fell short against RCB in the 2025 title clash.

Despite the historical numbers, Patidar appeared unconcerned by past trends, believing the surface would remain largely unchanged throughout the match.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, meanwhile, revealed that his side would have preferred to bat first, expecting some assistance for the fast bowlers during the early stages.

With the record between batting and chasing teams remaining relatively balanced, the IPL 2026 final is likely to be decided by execution under pressure rather than the outcome of the toss.