WATCH: Virat Kohli Left Stunned As Washington Sundar Is Ruled Not Out In IPL Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB bowlers pressured Gujarat Titans early in the final.

Washington Sundar given not out after catching review.

Kohli and Patidar showed visible frustration at the decision.

Virat Kohli Reaction IPL Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a dream start with the ball in the IPL 2026 final, but a pivotal third-umpire decision involving Washington Sundar briefly shifted the momentum and sparked animated reactions from the defending champions. Having won the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar opted to bowl first. The decision paid immediate dividends as Bengaluru's bowlers put Gujarat Titans under pressure by striking early and removing key batsmen inside the Powerplay.

Soon afterwards, RCB appeared to have another breakthrough when Washington Sundar was caught, but the catch was sent upstairs to be reviewed.

Kohli's Reacts To Third Umpire's Decision: Watch

Replays revealed that the ball had made contact with the ground during the catching process. As a result, the third umpire ruled Washington Sundar not out, handing the Gujarat batsman a valuable reprieve.

The verdict drew immediate reactions from the RCB camp. Patidar looked visibly frustrated after the decision appeared on the stadium's giant screen, while Virat Kohli looked to be in disbelief.

A video of the incident soon began circulating online, with many discussing the turning point in what was already a high-pressure final.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Final: Did RCB Take The Right Call To Bowl First?

Sundar Makes Full Use Of Lifeline

Despite the setback, RCB continued to dominate large portions of the innings. Their short-ball strategy proved particularly effective, helping them remove several Gujarat batsmen and maintain control of the contest.

However, Sundar ensured the Titans remained competitive.

After surviving the close call, the left-handed batsman settled into his innings and played a fighting knock while wickets continued to fall at the other end. He capitalised on the opportunity provided by the overturned decision and went on to register a valuable half-century.

His resistance helped Gujarat recover from a very difficult position and post a decent 155 runs on the board.

While RCB's bowlers enjoyed considerable success during the innings, Sundar's counterattack highlighted how a single moment can alter the course of a high-stakes final.