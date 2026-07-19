PV Sindhu Ends Title Drought With Historic Japan Open Triumph Over Akane Yamaguchi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PV Sindhu defeated Akane Yamaguchi, winning Japan Open.

She recovered from early deficit, winning in straight games.

This victory ended Sindhu's 19-month title drought.

PV Sindhu Wins Japan Open: PV Sindhu returned to the winner's circle in style on Sunday, defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in front of her home crowd to capture the Japan Open 2026 title. The victory marked a significant milestone for the Indian badminton star, who lifted her first Super 750 trophy and ended a lengthy wait for a major title. Sindhu produced a composed display in Tokyo, overcoming an early deficit before sealing the contest in straight games to add another prestigious achievement to her illustrious career.

Sindhu Fights Back To Clinch Maiden Japan Open Crown

The Indian shuttler found herself under pressure in the opening stages of the final as world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi made the brighter start.

However, Sindhu gradually found her rhythm, taking control of the rallies with precise shot-making and aggressive net play.

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She eventually claimed the first game 21-14 before maintaining her momentum in the second to complete a 21-17 victory.

The triumph also saw Sindhu win the Japan Open for the first time in her career, making the success even more memorable against one of the world's top-ranked players on Japanese soil.

A Long-Awaited Return To The Top

The title ends a 19-month wait for a tour-level championship for the former world champion.

Her previous success on the international circuit came when she lifted the Syed Modi International title in December 2024, but Sunday's victory represents a much bigger breakthrough.

It is Sindhu's first Super 750 crown and her most significant tournament victory since winning the BWF World Championships in 2019.

The result serves as another reminder of Sindhu's ability to perform on the biggest occasions.

After battling injuries and inconsistent form over the past few seasons, the Indian ace has once again demonstrated that she remains one of the most dangerous players on the international badminton circuit.

With confidence restored following her triumph in Tokyo, Sindhu will now look to build on this success as the remainder of the season unfolds.