PV Sindhu, the Indian badminton star, won the Japan Open 2026 title. She defeated Akane Yamaguchi in the final match in Tokyo.
PV Sindhu Ends Title Drought With Historic Japan Open Triumph Over Akane Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF Japan Open, securing her first major title since lifting the BWF World Championships crown in 2019.
- PV Sindhu defeated Akane Yamaguchi, winning Japan Open.
- She recovered from early deficit, winning in straight games.
- This victory ended Sindhu's 19-month title drought.
PV Sindhu Wins Japan Open: PV Sindhu returned to the winner's circle in style on Sunday, defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in front of her home crowd to capture the Japan Open 2026 title. The victory marked a significant milestone for the Indian badminton star, who lifted her first Super 750 trophy and ended a lengthy wait for a major title. Sindhu produced a composed display in Tokyo, overcoming an early deficit before sealing the contest in straight games to add another prestigious achievement to her illustrious career.
Sindhu Fights Back To Clinch Maiden Japan Open Crown
The Indian shuttler found herself under pressure in the opening stages of the final as world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi made the brighter start.
However, Sindhu gradually found her rhythm, taking control of the rallies with precise shot-making and aggressive net play.
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She eventually claimed the first game 21-14 before maintaining her momentum in the second to complete a 21-17 victory.
The triumph also saw Sindhu win the Japan Open for the first time in her career, making the success even more memorable against one of the world's top-ranked players on Japanese soil.
A Long-Awaited Return To The Top
The title ends a 19-month wait for a tour-level championship for the former world champion.
Her previous success on the international circuit came when she lifted the Syed Modi International title in December 2024, but Sunday's victory represents a much bigger breakthrough.
It is Sindhu's first Super 750 crown and her most significant tournament victory since winning the BWF World Championships in 2019.
The result serves as another reminder of Sindhu's ability to perform on the biggest occasions.
After battling injuries and inconsistent form over the past few seasons, the Indian ace has once again demonstrated that she remains one of the most dangerous players on the international badminton circuit.
With confidence restored following her triumph in Tokyo, Sindhu will now look to build on this success as the remainder of the season unfolds.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the Japan Open 2026 badminton title?
What is the significance of Sindhu's victory at the Japan Open 2026?
This victory marks Sindhu's first Super 750 trophy and ended a 19-month wait for a tour-level championship. It is her most significant title since the BWF World Championships in 2019.
Who did PV Sindhu defeat in the Japan Open final?
PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, the world No. 3 player, in the final. Sindhu secured the win in straight games with scores of 21-14 and 21-17.
When was PV Sindhu's previous tour-level championship before the Japan Open 2026?
Her previous success on the international circuit was the Syed Modi International title in December 2024. The Japan Open win ended a 19-month wait for a tour-level championship.