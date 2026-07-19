US Launches Fresh Airstrikes On Iran After Two American Troops Killed In Jordan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran claimed attacking US bases, retaliating for US strikes.

The United States on Saturday launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iran, targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after two American service members were killed in an Iranian missile and drone attack in Jordan, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The latest strikes mark a further escalation in the conflict between Washington and Tehran, which has witnessed days of reciprocal military action following the collapse of diplomatic understandings between the two countries.

Trump Orders Fresh Strikes On Iran

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the operation was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

"Today at 6 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," the command said.

The US military said the strikes were aimed at reducing Tehran's ability to threaten maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while responding to attacks on American forces.

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Two US Personnel Killed In Jordan

CENTCOM said two US service members were killed on July 17 while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan.

The military also said one service member remains missing.

According to CENTCOM, four US personnel injured in the attack were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan. They have since been discharged, while other personnel treated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

Iran Claims Attacks On US Bases

On Friday, Iran said it had targeted US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait as part of the 14th phase of Operation Lightning.

According to the Iranian Army, drone strikes targeted fuel storage facilities at Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, along with ammunition depots, headquarters buildings and communication infrastructure at Al-Udairi Camp and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

Tehran described the attacks as retaliation for the US military campaign against Iranian targets, which had entered its seventh consecutive night on Friday.

The latest exchange of strikes signals a further widening of the conflict, with both countries continuing military operations despite growing international concern over regional stability.

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