Delhiites To Get Relief From Hot, Humid Weather As Rain Likely Today

After days of intense heat and oppressive humidity, Delhi-NCR has witnessed a slight drop in minimum temperatures, bringing some relief to residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Sunday, forecasting light rainfall even as hot and humid conditions are expected to persist.

According to the IMD, Delhi's Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, three degrees above normal but 0.6 degrees lower than the previous day. The minimum temperature stood at 30.2 degrees Celsius, also three degrees above normal and 0.8 degrees lower than Friday.

Rain Likely Across Delhi-NCR

The weather department has predicted light rain across Delhi-NCR on Sunday, although humid conditions are likely to continue. By 6 am, humidity levels had reached 76 per cent, with a 6 per cent chance of rainfall. Winds were blowing at around 5 kmph.

The IMD expects the minimum temperature to remain around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to hover near 33 degrees Celsius. Around 3 pm, the probability of rainfall is expected to rise to 25 per cent, with humidity remaining close to 65 per cent.

Temperature Across Weather Stations

At Safdarjung, the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the seasonal average but lower than the previous day. Palam recorded a minimum of 28.8 degrees Celsius, down 0.3 degrees from Friday.

The Lodhi Road station registered a minimum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, a decline of 0.9 degrees, while Ayanagar recorded 29.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has maintained its Yellow Alert for Sunday, warning of light rain, thunderstorms and continued humid weather across the national capital region.