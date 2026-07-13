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End Of An Era! CSK Part Ways With Coach Stephen Fleming After 17 Years
Stephen Fleming CSK: One of the IPL's most iconic partnerships has officially come to an end. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced that head coach Stephen Fleming and the franchise have mutually agreed to part ways, ending an extraordinary association that spanned 17 years and delivered multiple trophies. Fleming's departure marks the close of a remarkable chapter in CSK's history, with the former New Zealand captain playing a central role in transforming the franchise into one of the IPL's most successful teams.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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