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English NewsCities4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Floods, Landslides Batter J&K's Poonch

4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Floods, Landslides Batter J&K's Poonch

A 28-year-old woman, Nazia Kousar, was killed when her house collapsed in Noonabandi village. Her Husband and three children were rescued with injuries and shifted to the hospital, officials said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 10:54 AM (IST)

Jammu: At least four people, including three women, were killed and several went missing after heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Sunday, officials said.

All the deaths were reported from the worst-affected Surankote tehsil, where authorities have deployed rescue teams and intensified relief operations to reach stranded residents, clear affected areas, and provide immediate assistance to those impacted by the heavy rains, they said.

A 28-year-old woman, Nazia Kousar, was killed when her house collapsed in Noonabandi village. Her Husband, Mohd Hafiz, and three children, aged between two and six years, were rescued with injuries and shifted to the hospital, officials said.

In Lower Murrah, a landslide struck another house, leaving its owner, Mohd Latief, and five other family members missing. Search and rescue operations were underway when the last reports came in, officials said.

A minor girl identified as Iram drowned in a stream at Marhote, while an unidentified body of a woman was fished out from a stream near Dhundak Lathoong bridge, officials said. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Jul 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
JK News Poonch Flash Floods
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