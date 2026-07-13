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English NewsSportsIPLWho Will Replace Fleming At CSK? This IPL Coach Emerges As Contender

Who Will Replace Fleming At CSK? This IPL Coach Emerges As Contender

Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani could replace Stephen Fleming at Chennai Super Kings following the end of the New Zealander's era.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CSK concludes Stephen Fleming's remarkable 17-year coaching tenure.
  • Hemang Badani emerges as a top candidate for the coaching role.
  • Badani coached Delhi Capitals, winning an ILT20 title previously.

CSK New IPL Coach: Chennai Super Kings are searching for a new chapter after bringing an end to Stephen Fleming's remarkable 17-year stint as head coach. With one of the Indian Premier League's most coveted coaching positions now vacant, attention has quickly shifted to the leading candidates, and a familiar name has reportedly moved to the front of the queue. According to a report by the Times of India, Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani has emerged as a contender to succeed the former New Zealand captain at the five-time IPL champions.

Hemang Badani Could Replace Stephen Fleming 

Hemang Badani has been part of Delhi Capitals' coaching setup over the last two IPL campaigns.

Under his guidance, Delhi finished fifth in 2025 before ending sixth in the 2026 season, narrowly missing qualification for the playoffs in his debut year.

Read More: End Of An Era! CSK Part Ways With Coach Stephen Fleming After 17 Years

The franchise's senior management is reportedly in Dallas at the moment, where discussions are underway to evaluate the team's performances over the past few seasons and map out the future direction of the franchise.

Although an IPL playoff appearance has eluded him so far, the former India batter has already tasted coaching success after guiding his side to an ILT20 title.

Big Shoes To Fill At CSK

Replacing Fleming will be no easy task. The former New Zealand skipper oversaw one of the most successful coaching tenures in IPL history, helping Chennai Super Kings establish themselves as one of the league's dominant forces.

However, recent campaigns have fallen below the franchise's lofty standards. CSK narrowly missed the playoffs in 2024 before enduring back-to-back disappointing seasons, finishing at the bottom of the table in 2025 and eighth in 2026.

With a fresh coaching appointment expected in the coming weeks, CSK will be hoping the next man in charge can restore the franchise to title contention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is reportedly the leading candidate to replace Stephen Fleming as CSK's head coach?

According to the Times of India, Hemang Badani has emerged as a contender. He was previously the head coach for the Delhi Capitals.

What is Hemang Badani's coaching background?

Hemang Badani has been part of Delhi Capitals' coaching setup for two IPL campaigns. He also guided his side to an ILT20 title.

How have the Chennai Super Kings performed in recent IPL seasons?

CSK narrowly missed the playoffs in 2024, then finished at the bottom of the table in 2025 and eighth in 2026.

Why is replacing Stephen Fleming considered a challenging task for CSK?

Fleming oversaw one of the most successful coaching tenures in IPL history, spanning 17 years. He established CSK as one of the league's dominant forces.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hemang Badani CSK DC Stephen Fleming IPL
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