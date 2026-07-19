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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi, Kharge Write To PM Modi For Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Row

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Write To PM Modi For Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Row

They also demanded that the findings and the Trust's accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilised.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 11:08 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple, saying lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned income with faith are feeling "betrayed by the theft".

The opposition leaders in both houses of Parliament said the prime minister's silence on the issue was unacceptable, and urged him to ensure accountability and restitution.

"Our joint letter to PM Modi demanding an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard- earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft," Kharge said in a post on X, while sharing the letter.

The alleged theft of donations offered at the Ram temple surfaced in the first week of June and has so far led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of two senior functionaries from the Trust.

On June 25, police registered an FIR in the case on a complaint by the Trust and arrested eight men.

In their letter, both Gandhi and Kharge told the prime minister that he announced the Trust's formation in Parliament on the Supreme Court's directions, but its members were solely appointed by his government.

It is public knowledge that the Trust's members are affiliated with the RSS, VHP and its affiliates, the Congress leaders said, adding the Trust's former general secretary was also his close associate.

"Your silence now in the face of such a crime is unacceptable. It is your duty to ensure accountability and restitution. We urge you to immediately order an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Trust, including the handling of all offerings, including cash, gold, silver," they said.

They also demanded that the findings and the Trust's accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilised.

"All those found responsible must be held accountable, irrespective of position or influence. The credibility of your government and the Trust rests on how transparently and swiftly you act. The people of India are watching. Jai Hind!" the Congress leaders said. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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