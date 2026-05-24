WATCH: Jadeja Takes Sweet Revenge On Shardul Thakur After Animated Celebration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shardul Thakur celebrated Jadeja's wicket, but it was a no-ball.

Jadeja then hit boundaries and mimicked Shardul’s celebration.

Archer and Jadeja propelled Rajasthan Royals to 205/8 against MI.

Jadeja vs Shardul Thakur IPL 2026: A hilarious moment between Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur stole the spotlight during the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. What initially looked like a crucial wicket quickly turned into a playful battle of celebrations between the two Indian stars. The entertaining exchange unfolded in the final over of Rajasthan’s innings when Shardul believed he had dismissed Jadeja. The Mumbai pacer broke into an animated celebration immediately after the wicket, clearly pumped up after what looked like a timely breakthrough.

However, the excitement did not last long. The delivery was eventually called a no-ball, bringing Jadeja back to the crease and leaving Shardul stunned. The RR all-rounder wasted no time responding in style. Check it out:

Jadeja Hits Back In Dramatic Fashion

With a free-hit opportunity now available, Jadeja switched gears instantly. The left-hander smashed the delivery for a boundary before following it up with another four moments later.

What grabbed fans’ attention even more was Jadeja mimicking Shardul’s earlier celebration right in front of the bowler. The veteran all-rounder burst into a playful celebration of his own, creating one of the funniest moments of the IPL 2026 season.

Despite the competitive atmosphere, both players were seen smiling throughout the exchange, making it clear the incident was all in good spirit rather than serious confrontation.

Archer And Jadeja Rescue Rajasthan Royals

The late drama also helped Rajasthan Royals finish strongly after a difficult middle phase in the innings. RR eventually posted 205/8 in what was a must-win contest for their Playoff hopes.

At one stage, Rajasthan were struggling at 132/6 before Jofra Archer and Jadeja launched a counterattack in the death overs. Archer hammered 32 runs off just 15 balls, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 19 from 11 deliveries.

Earlier in the innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departed cheaply for 4. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked dangerous during his quickfire 27 before being dismissed by Will Jacks.

Captain Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel struggled to fully accelerate, although Jurel contributed a steady 38. Dasun Shanaka added 29, but a crucial run-out slowed Rajasthan’s momentum before the explosive finish lifted them past the 200-run mark.