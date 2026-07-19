Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Delhi HC To Shift Him To Pvt Hospital, Alleges 'Illegal Detention'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wangchuk's wife moved High Court to shift him.

Wife questioned hospital's potassium claim, alleged illegal detention.

Wangchuk hospitalised after hunger strike, needs continuous medical monitoring.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility, alleging that he is being kept there against his wishes and questioning the treatment being provided.

In a post on X, Angmo said she had "lost faith" in the government-run hospital and sought an urgent hearing before the High Court, arguing that the family should be allowed to decide where Wangchuk receives medical care.

Wangchuk's Wife Questions Hospital's Claims

Angmo alleged that doctors at Safdarjung Hospital informed the family that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped to 2.9, describing it as "alarming and life-threatening".

However, she claimed that the hospital's public health bulletin did not disclose the actual figure and referred only to "decreasing potassium levels".

According to Angmo, after nearly 10 hours and repeated requests, the family was allowed to obtain blood samples at around 10.30 pm. She claimed that an independent laboratory later reported Wangchuk's potassium level at 3.5, which she described as being within the normal range.

ALSO READ: 'This Is Suspicious': Sonam Wangchuk's Doctor Questions Hospital's Potassium Claim, Says Report Not Shared With Wife

Angmo Alleges 'Illegal Detention'

Angmo also alleged that hospital authorities had refused repeated requests to discharge Wangchuk or allow him to be shifted to a private hospital of the family's choice.

She claimed that nearly 30 police personnel were stationed on the floor where Wangchuk is admitted, while more than 100 police personnel were deployed across the hospital. "It is not medical care. It is illegal detention," she wrote.

She further said that if anything happened to Wangchuk, "the hospital authorities and the government must bear full responsibility."

I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital.

The hospital told us @Wangchuk66’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to "decreasing… — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 19, 2026

What The Latest Health Update Says

Wangchuk was shifted to VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday after his health deteriorated during the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

According to its latest medical bulletin, teams from Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi have advised sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring to detect and manage any complications.

The Union Health Ministry has also said Wangchuk remains under close medical observation and that efforts are continuing to persuade him and his family to accept the recommended treatment.

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk Stable But Needs Round-The-Clock Monitoring: Safdarjung Hospital