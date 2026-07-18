RCB Coach Makes Big Call On England Head Coach Job

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andy Flower declines England Test coaching return after ECB talks.

Franchise commitments, including IPL, take priority over national role.

Flower's decision means ECB must now search for new coach.

Andy Flower England Coaching Job: Former England and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has ended speculation surrounding a possible return to the national setup by confirming he will not replace Brendon McCullum as England's new Test coach. Despite holding discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Flower has decided to continue his commitments in franchise cricket, including with RCB in the IPL and London Spirit in The Hundred.

The Zimbabwean coach, who previously guided England between 2009 and 2014, had emerged as the leading candidate following McCullum's departure from the Test role.

Flower Confirms Decision After ECB Talks

Speaking during a media interaction for London Spirit, Flower revealed that he had spoken directly with ECB managing director Rob Key regarding the vacant position.

"I have spoken to the ECB. I am aware of the head coach vacancy of the England national team, I have spoken with Rob (Key) at the ECB on that topic. The bottom line for me is I'm very happy in the work that I'm doing at the moment."

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His comments effectively end any hopes of a second stint with England, at least for the foreseeable future.

Franchise Commitments Take Priority

Flower explained that balancing England's schedule with his franchise responsibilities would not be practical, particularly because the IPL overlaps with the English domestic summer.

"For me, personally, I don't think I could have both, especially with the IPL being held in the first couple of months of the English summer,"

The veteran coach has enjoyed considerable success on the franchise circuit in recent years, becoming one of the most sought-after names in world cricket.

His work with RCB and London Spirit has further strengthened his reputation, making a return to full-time international coaching a difficult proposition.

With Flower officially ruling himself out, the ECB must now continue its search for a successor to McCullum as England look to appoint a new mentor for their Test side ahead of the next phase of their red-ball calendar.