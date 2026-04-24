Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Jamie Overton, Tilak Varma's Heated Clash During MI vs CSK Showdown

WATCH: Jamie Overton, Tilak Varma's Heated Clash During MI vs CSK Showdown

Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton face off in a heated moment as CSK crush MI by 103 runs in IPL 2026, powered by Sanju Samson’s unbeaten century.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tilak Varma, Jamie Overton exchanged heated words during MI vs CSK.
  • Sanju Samson's unbeaten 101 led CSK to 207/6.
  • CSK won by 103 runs, impacting table standings significantly.

Tilak Varma Jamie Overton IPL 2026 Fight: The IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium witnessed more than just cricketing action, as emotions spilled over during a tense on-field moment involving Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton. On the final delivery of the 10th over during Mumbai’s run chase, Tilak played a shot off Overton and pushed for a second run. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav declined the call, sending him back. What followed immediately after was an intense exchange between the MI and CSK players. Check it out:

As Overton moved across the stumps to collect the throw from his fielder, Tilak appeared visibly frustrated, seemingly indicating that his line of sight had been obstructed. The English all-rounder responded without hesitation, and the situation seemed to be escalating, but the two eventually walked it off.

Samson’s Century Powers CSK To Big Win

While the heated moment has grabbed headlines, the match, on the other hand, turned out to be a one-sided affair. Sanju Samson led the charge for Chennai with a remarkable unbeaten 101 off just 54 deliveries. His innings was the cornerstone of CSK’s imposing total of 207/6.

Samson’s aggressive approach ensured that the momentum remained firmly on his side throughout the innings, putting MI under pressure.

Mumbai never found their footing during the chase. The batting unit struggled from the outset, failing to build any meaningful partnerships. Akeal Hosein emerged as the standout performer with the ball, picking up four crucial wickets to derail the innings.

With disciplined contributions from the bowling attack, including Overton, CSK bundled out Mumbai for just 104 runs, sealing a comprehensive 103-run victory.

The result had a significant impact on the points table, with Chennai Super Kings climbing up to fifth place, while Mumbai Indians slipped further down to eighth, adding more pressure to their IPL 2026 campaign. 

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton during the MI vs CSK match?

During Mumbai's run chase, Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton had an intense on-field exchange after Tilak was sent back by his captain. Tilak seemed frustrated, implying Overton obstructed his path.

Who was the star performer for Chennai Super Kings in their match against Mumbai Indians?

Sanju Samson was the star performer for CSK, scoring a remarkable unbeaten 101 off 54 deliveries. His innings was crucial in setting a challenging total for MI.

What was the final result of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

Chennai Super Kings won the match by a significant margin of 103 runs. They bowled out Mumbai Indians for just 104 runs.

How did the result of the MI vs CSK match affect the IPL 2026 points table?

Chennai Super Kings climbed to fifth place in the points table, while Mumbai Indians dropped to eighth place, increasing the pressure on their campaign.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Apr 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tilak Varma IPL MI VS CSK Jamie Overton
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: Jamie Overton, Tilak Varma's Heated Clash During MI vs CSK Showdown
WATCH: Jamie Overton, Tilak Varma's Heated Clash During MI vs CSK Showdown
IPL
MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Century Powers Chennai To Huge 103-Run Win Over Mumbai
MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Century Powers Chennai To Huge 103-Run Win Over Mumbai
IPL
MI vs CSK Live:
MI vs CSK Live:
IPL
Over 18: 2 runs. Bowler: Anshul Kamboj. Mumbai Indians: 102/9 (rr 5.67)
IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live Score: Mumbai Indians Opts To Chase At Wankhede
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget