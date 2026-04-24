WATCH: Jamie Overton, Tilak Varma's Heated Clash During MI vs CSK Showdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tilak Varma, Jamie Overton exchanged heated words during MI vs CSK.

Sanju Samson's unbeaten 101 led CSK to 207/6.

CSK won by 103 runs, impacting table standings significantly.

Tilak Varma Jamie Overton IPL 2026 Fight: The IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium witnessed more than just cricketing action, as emotions spilled over during a tense on-field moment involving Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton. On the final delivery of the 10th over during Mumbai’s run chase, Tilak played a shot off Overton and pushed for a second run. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav declined the call, sending him back. What followed immediately after was an intense exchange between the MI and CSK players. Check it out:

As Overton moved across the stumps to collect the throw from his fielder, Tilak appeared visibly frustrated, seemingly indicating that his line of sight had been obstructed. The English all-rounder responded without hesitation, and the situation seemed to be escalating, but the two eventually walked it off.

Samson’s Century Powers CSK To Big Win

While the heated moment has grabbed headlines, the match, on the other hand, turned out to be a one-sided affair. Sanju Samson led the charge for Chennai with a remarkable unbeaten 101 off just 54 deliveries. His innings was the cornerstone of CSK’s imposing total of 207/6.

Samson’s aggressive approach ensured that the momentum remained firmly on his side throughout the innings, putting MI under pressure.

Mumbai never found their footing during the chase. The batting unit struggled from the outset, failing to build any meaningful partnerships. Akeal Hosein emerged as the standout performer with the ball, picking up four crucial wickets to derail the innings.

With disciplined contributions from the bowling attack, including Overton, CSK bundled out Mumbai for just 104 runs, sealing a comprehensive 103-run victory.

The result had a significant impact on the points table, with Chennai Super Kings climbing up to fifth place, while Mumbai Indians slipped further down to eighth, adding more pressure to their IPL 2026 campaign.