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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Hat-Trick In 2 Balls? This Bowler Holds A Unique Record

IPL 2026: Hat-Trick In 2 Balls? This Bowler Holds A Unique Record

Pravin Tambe holds a unique record of a hat-trick in two legal balls for Rajasthan Royals against KKR in 2014, dismissing three batsmen despite an earlier wide ball.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
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The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 28th. The first match is between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. A total of 23 hat-tricks have been recorded in the 18 IPL editions played so far, but one stands out. This is a unique record, almost impossible to replicate. This record is held by Pravin Tambe, who was the oldest player to debut in the IPL. A Bollywood film (Kaun Pravin Tambe) has also been made on his life.

In cricket, when a bowler takes three wickets in a row, it's called a hat-trick. Three wickets in three consecutive balls, but Praveen Tambe set a unique record by taking a hat-trick in just two balls. He took this unique hat-trick while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. Let's explain how he took the hat-trick in just two balls.

Hat-trick in 2 balls

In the IPL 2014 league stage, Pravin Tambe took a hat-trick in the 16th over against KKR. He bowled a googly off the first ball, which Manish Pandey missed and was stumped by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. However, the ball was a wide, so Pravin got the wicket but it was not counted. He then dismissed Yusuf Pathan with the first legal ball. Ryan ten Doeschate was dismissed with the second legal ball. Thus, Pravin Tambe completed his hat-trick after just two legal balls. Previously, Isuru Udana had taken a hat-trick in two balls in the Champions League T20 (2010). Pravin Tambe became the second bowler to achieve this feat.

Kolkata Knight Riders also set an unwanted record in this match. KKR became the first team to lose a match despite posting a 100-run opening partnership.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the unique IPL hat-trick record?

Pravin Tambe holds the unique record for taking a hat-trick in just two balls. This occurred in 2014 while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders.

How did Pravin Tambe take a hat-trick in two balls?

Tambe's hat-trick involved a wide ball dismissal (not counted) followed by two legal wickets with consecutive deliveries. The dismissed players were Yusuf Pathan and Ryan ten Doeschate.

When does the 19th edition of the IPL start?

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 28th.

Which teams are playing in the first match of the IPL?

The first match of the IPL will be between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pravin Tambe Rajasthan Royals KKR IPL 2026 KOlkata Knight Riders
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