IPL 2026: Hat-Trick In 2 Balls? This Bowler Holds A Unique Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 28th. The first match is between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. A total of 23 hat-tricks have been recorded in the 18 IPL editions played so far, but one stands out. This is a unique record, almost impossible to replicate. This record is held by Pravin Tambe, who was the oldest player to debut in the IPL. A Bollywood film (Kaun Pravin Tambe) has also been made on his life.

In cricket, when a bowler takes three wickets in a row, it's called a hat-trick. Three wickets in three consecutive balls, but Praveen Tambe set a unique record by taking a hat-trick in just two balls. He took this unique hat-trick while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. Let's explain how he took the hat-trick in just two balls.

Hat-trick in 2 balls

In the IPL 2014 league stage, Pravin Tambe took a hat-trick in the 16th over against KKR. He bowled a googly off the first ball, which Manish Pandey missed and was stumped by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. However, the ball was a wide, so Pravin got the wicket but it was not counted. He then dismissed Yusuf Pathan with the first legal ball. Ryan ten Doeschate was dismissed with the second legal ball. Thus, Pravin Tambe completed his hat-trick after just two legal balls. Previously, Isuru Udana had taken a hat-trick in two balls in the Champions League T20 (2010). Pravin Tambe became the second bowler to achieve this feat.

Kolkata Knight Riders also set an unwanted record in this match. KKR became the first team to lose a match despite posting a 100-run opening partnership.