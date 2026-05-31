IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB and GT clash in IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad.

RCB secured direct entry after winning Qualifier 1.

GT aims to leverage home advantage at Narendra Modi Stadium.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: After a thrilling season that began with 10 teams in contention, only Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans remain. The two best sides from the league stage will face off in the IPL 2026 final, with one last showdown set to determine who claims a second title. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, giving GT a significant advantage as this is their home venue. However, RCB arrive as a formidable opponent, boasting plenty of firepower with both bat and ball.

RCB vs GT: Who Won IPL Final Toss?

Coin toss for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final has been conducted. Rajat Patidar, Bengaluru's captain, won and elected to bowl first.

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action today:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Gujarat Titans - Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

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IPL 2026 Final: Contrasting Dynamics In Play

History may favour RCB heading into the IPL 2026 final, with the winner of Qualifier 1 having gone on to claim the title in several seasons. Bengaluru earned that advantage by defeating GT in Qualifier 1 and securing a direct berth in the summit clash.

However, the Titans will take confidence from playing the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a venue where they have been particularly strong.

Notably, their only victory over the defending champions this season came at this ground (they lost the other two matches against them). GT also enter the title decider on the back of four successive wins at home, making them a formidable opponent despite RCB's league-stage success.