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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

RCB take on GT in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Find out who won the toss and both teams' playing XIs ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 31 May 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB and GT clash in IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad.
  • RCB secured direct entry after winning Qualifier 1.
  • GT aims to leverage home advantage at Narendra Modi Stadium.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: After a thrilling season that began with 10 teams in contention, only Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans remain. The two best sides from the league stage will face off in the IPL 2026 final, with one last showdown set to determine who claims a second title. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, giving GT a significant advantage as this is their home venue. However, RCB arrive as a formidable opponent, boasting plenty of firepower with both bat and ball.

RCB vs GT: Who Won IPL Final Toss?

Coin toss for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final has been conducted. Rajat Patidar, Bengaluru's captain, won and elected to bowl first.

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action today:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru -  Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Gujarat Titans - Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Also Check: WATCH: 6 Sixes In 6 Balls! Nepal Star Joins Yuvraj Singh In Exclusive T20I Club

IPL 2026 Final: Contrasting Dynamics In Play

History may favour RCB heading into the IPL 2026 final, with the winner of Qualifier 1 having gone on to claim the title in several seasons. Bengaluru earned that advantage by defeating GT in Qualifier 1 and securing a direct berth in the summit clash.

However, the Titans will take confidence from playing the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a venue where they have been particularly strong.

Notably, their only victory over the defending champions this season came at this ground (they lost the other two matches against them). GT also enter the title decider on the back of four successive wins at home, making them a formidable opponent despite RCB's league-stage success.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the teams playing in the IPL 2026 final?

The IPL 2026 final will be contested between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Where will the IPL 2026 final be played?

The IPL 2026 final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When is the coin toss for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final?

The coin toss for the final is expected to take place around 7:00 PM IST.

What historical advantage does RCB have in the final?

RCB earned an advantage as the winner of Qualifier 1, a position that has historically led to winning the title in several seasons.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shubman Gill RCB IPL Final GT IPL
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