WATCH: 6 Sixes In 6 Balls! Nepal Star Joins Yuvraj Singh In Exclusive T20I Club

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kushal Bhurtel smashed 129 runs off 43 balls, hitting 16 sixes.

Bhurtel achieved a rare feat hitting six consecutive sixes in an over.

His explosive innings helped Nepal post a massive 313/2 score.

Kushal Bhurtel Six Sixes: Nepal opener Kushal Bhurtel produced one of the most explosive batting displays in T20I history on Sunday, carving his name into the record books during the 2026 Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier against China at the Singapore National Cricket Ground. The right-hander unleashed a breathtaking assault on the Chinese bowling attack, hammering 129 runs from just 43 deliveries. His remarkable innings featured five boundaries and an astonishing 16 sixes, helping Nepal post a mammoth total and secure a crushing victory.

Bhurtel's standout moment came when he launched six consecutive deliveries for six in a single over, becoming only the fifth batter in men's T20I cricket to achieve the feat. Check it out:

Here is the clip of Kushal Bhurtel 6 sixes in over against China .#KushalBhurtel pic.twitter.com/eOhzWntPq8 — Pawan Sigdel 🇳🇵 (@pawansigdel777) May 31, 2026

Six-Hitting Masterclass Creates History

The historic over came in the ninth over of Nepal's innings when Bhurtel targeted China's Chen Zhuo Yue. The Nepal batter cleared the ropes off all six legal deliveries, turning the over into one of the most expensive in international cricket.

A total of 37 runs were conceded in the over, including a wide, making it the second-costliest over ever recorded in international cricket.

The achievement places Bhurtel alongside some of the format's most celebrated power-hitters, including India's Yuvraj Singh, who famously struck six successive sixes against England's Stuart Broad during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

He also became the second Nepal player to hit six consecutive sixes in an over in international cricket. The first was his teammate Dipendra Singh Airee, who accomplished the feat against Qatar in 2024.

The innings further elevated Bhurtel in Nepal's record books. His tally of 99 sixes in men's T20 internationals moved him ahead of Airee, who previously held the national record with 89 maximums.

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Nepal Post Massive Total Before Dominant Victory

Powered by Bhurtel's sensational knock, Nepal amassed 313/2, the second-highest T20I score in the country's history. It also marked only the second occasion that Nepal crossed the 300-run mark in men's T20 internationals.

While Bhurtel's six-hitting spree dominated the headlines, the team effort ensured that the massive total was fully capitalised upon.

China struggled to keep pace with the required scoring rate and were eventually bowled out for just 92. Nepal completed a comprehensive 221-run victory, underlining the gulf between the two sides on the day.

Although Bhurtel's over will be remembered as one of the most destructive in T20I cricket, the record for the most runs scored in a single over remains with Samoa's Darius Visser.

During a match against Vanuatu, Visser accumulated 39 runs in one over, which included six sixes and assistance from three no-balls bowled by Nalin Nipiko.

For Bhurtel, however, the performance will be remembered as a landmark moment in both his career and Nepal cricket history.