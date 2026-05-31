Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLRCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: What Is A Safe First-Innings Score At Ahmedabad If Not 200?

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: What Is A Safe First-Innings Score At Ahmedabad If Not 200?

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: Discover what a safe first-innings score is at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final. Read past Ahmedabad run chase statistics.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 May 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Narendra Modi Stadium favors batting; toss winner faces tough decision.
  • High scores are common, even 200 runs offer little security.
  • Kolkata holds record for highest successful chase of 205 runs.
  • Bengaluru has strong record and past win against Gujarat here.

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: A high-scoring tactical battle awaits as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Gujarat Titans in the tournament final tonight. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium is renowned for producing excellent batting tracks, forcing the captain who wins the coin toss to consider historical data before deciding whether to set a target or field first.

Even 200 Is Not Safe

Historical data indicates that a defensive score remains exceptionally difficult to protect on this flat surface. The highest total recorded in tournament history at this venue stands at an imposing 243 runs.

Teams batting first face immense pressure to keep attacking throughout their innings to stay safe. Venue statistics show that even a score hovering close to 200 runs offers very little security.

Kolkata Holds The Chase Record

The venue has hosted four successful chases of 200 or more runs in its tournament history. This regular occurrence proves how comfortably batting line-ups can operate when chasing down massive targets.

The highest successful run chase at this stadium belongs to Kolkata Knight Riders. The eastern franchise pulled off a spectacular victory by tracking down 205 runs against Gujarat back in 2023.

Bengaluru Dominates the Local History

Bengaluru hold a very encouraging record when looking at past performances at this ground. The current title holders successfully chased down a daunting target of 201 runs here in previous years.

Furthermore, the team from Karnataka enjoy a slight statistical advantage over tonight's immediate opponents at this stadium. Bengaluru defeated Gujarat five times across their past nine meetings at this venue.

Both Teams Chase Second Title

Both franchises are fighting hard to collect their second domestic championship title tonight. Gujarat possesses plenty of chasing pedigree themselves, having previously crossed the 200-run line successfully at home.

The home side relies heavily on key performers like Shubman Gill and Kagiso Rabada to make an impact. Meanwhile, Bengaluru counter with experienced match-winners like Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the history of high-scoring games at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

The Narendra Modi Stadium is known for producing excellent batting tracks where even scores around 200 are difficult to defend. The highest total recorded here is 243.

Has Kolkata Knight Riders successfully chased a large target at this venue?

Yes, Kolkata Knight Riders hold the record for the highest successful chase at this stadium, having tracked down 205 runs against Gujarat in 2023.

What is Royal Challengers Bengaluru's record at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has a strong record at this ground, including successfully chasing a target of 201 runs. They also have a slight historical advantage over Gujarat Titans here.

Are both teams aiming for their second title?

Yes, both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are competing to win their second domestic championship title tonight.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 31 May 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 RCB VS GT IPL 2026 Final RCB Vs GT Final Safe Score Ahmedabad Highest Run Chase IPL Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report Today Total Runs Chased In Ahmedabad IPL Final Score Prediction.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: What Is A Safe First-Innings Score At Ahmedabad If Not 200?
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: What Is A Safe First-Innings Score At Ahmedabad If Not 200?
IPL
IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
IPL
'Sorry Birla Estates': Aryaman Birla's Viral Story Adds Corporate Twist To IPL 2026 Final
'Sorry Birla Estates': Aryaman Birla's Viral Story Adds Corporate Twist To IPL 2026 Final
IPL
Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces Riyan Parag, Named India A Vice Captain For Sri Lanka Tri-Series
Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces Riyan Parag, Named India A Vice Captain For Sri Lanka Tri-Series
Advertisement

Videos

Sports: Mohammed Aman Reveals the Untold Story Behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Rise
Weather alert: Kedarnath Yatra Suspended as Severe Weather Hits Uttarakhand
Breaking: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Allegedly Attacked in Hooghly Amid Political Tension in West Bengal
Breaking: Main Accused in Ghaziabad's Surya Murder Case Killed in Police Encounter
Breaking News: Parking Dispute Turns Violent in Himachal’s Kasol
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget