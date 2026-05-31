RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: What Is A Safe First-Innings Score At Ahmedabad If Not 200?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Narendra Modi Stadium favors batting; toss winner faces tough decision.

High scores are common, even 200 runs offer little security.

Kolkata holds record for highest successful chase of 205 runs.

Bengaluru has strong record and past win against Gujarat here.

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: A high-scoring tactical battle awaits as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Gujarat Titans in the tournament final tonight. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium is renowned for producing excellent batting tracks, forcing the captain who wins the coin toss to consider historical data before deciding whether to set a target or field first.

Even 200 Is Not Safe

Historical data indicates that a defensive score remains exceptionally difficult to protect on this flat surface. The highest total recorded in tournament history at this venue stands at an imposing 243 runs.

Teams batting first face immense pressure to keep attacking throughout their innings to stay safe. Venue statistics show that even a score hovering close to 200 runs offers very little security.

Kolkata Holds The Chase Record

The venue has hosted four successful chases of 200 or more runs in its tournament history. This regular occurrence proves how comfortably batting line-ups can operate when chasing down massive targets.

The highest successful run chase at this stadium belongs to Kolkata Knight Riders. The eastern franchise pulled off a spectacular victory by tracking down 205 runs against Gujarat back in 2023.

Bengaluru Dominates the Local History

Bengaluru hold a very encouraging record when looking at past performances at this ground. The current title holders successfully chased down a daunting target of 201 runs here in previous years.

Furthermore, the team from Karnataka enjoy a slight statistical advantage over tonight's immediate opponents at this stadium. Bengaluru defeated Gujarat five times across their past nine meetings at this venue.

Both Teams Chase Second Title

Both franchises are fighting hard to collect their second domestic championship title tonight. Gujarat possesses plenty of chasing pedigree themselves, having previously crossed the 200-run line successfully at home.

The home side relies heavily on key performers like Shubman Gill and Kagiso Rabada to make an impact. Meanwhile, Bengaluru counter with experienced match-winners like Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.