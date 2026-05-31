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HomeSportsIPL'Sorry Birla Estates': Aryaman Birla's Viral Story Adds Corporate Twist To IPL 2026 Final

'Sorry Birla Estates': Aryaman Birla's Viral Story Adds Corporate Twist To IPL 2026 Final

RCB co-owner Aryaman Birla's Instagram story went viral as he joked, "Sorry @birlaestates today is red day," backing RCB despite the family firm sponsoring Gujarat Titans tonight.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 May 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Co-owner's playful sponsorship conflict before the final match.
  • Defending champions advanced directly; Gujarat won Qualifier 2.
  • Captains' differing national T20 selection situations highlighted.
  • Both captains boast strong batting statistics and recent form.

A compelling captaincy narrative takes centre stage as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Gujarat Titans in the tournament final tonight. This highly anticipated encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium features two distinct leaders who are currently fighting to redefine their respective individual standing within the national white-ball setup.

Aryaman's Viral Banter

An Instagram story from Bengaluru co-owner Aryaman Birla created immense traction across social media platforms before the first ball. The business executive found himself in a highly amusing corporate predicament ahead of the championship match.

The Aditya Birla Group co-owns the Bangalore franchise, yet their housing branch, Birla Estates, serves as the main sponsor for Gujarat. Birla playfully acknowledged this conflict during his pre-match social media post.

"Sorry @birlaestates today is red day," Birla posted on Instagram while sharing a promotional graphic of the two opposing captains holding the tournament trophy. His loyalties clearly rest with the current holders.

WATCH STORY

Sorry Birla Estates': Aryaman Birla's Viral Story Adds Corporate Twist To IPL 2026 Final

The Route Taken

The defending champions secured their direct ticket to the showpiece event by defeating Gujarat by 92 runs in Qualifier 1. Rajat Patidar’s squad looks very well-placed to secure successive titles.

Conversely, Shubman Gill’s men had to utilise their second play-off opportunity to qualify. The home side bounced back well, defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to earn their final spot.

Indian Team Selection Raises Stakes

Tonight's battle presents a fascinating contrast between two top-order batsmen navigating entirely different international career paths. The final result could heavily impact select spots within the Indian national twenty-over structure.

Patidar remains a destructive middle-order option who frequently gets overlooked by national selectors. Despite displaying immense clearing ability, he finds himself trapped outside an exceptionally crowded national batting grid.

Gill Took The Snub Personally

Meanwhile, Gill continues to navigate his role as the designated successor to modern batting icons. However, mediocre international strike rates recently caused his omission from the national twenty-over squad altogether.

The elegant opening batsman responded to that selection setback by putting together a prolific domestic campaign. He smashed 722 tournament runs this year, operating at a career-best strike rate of 163.71.

The Statistical Showcase

The Gujarat skipper has cleared the boundary rope 33 times this season, matching his personal best. He scores a boundary every 4.2 deliveries, reflecting a much more aggressive batting approach.

Patidar counters with equally brilliant tournament numbers, accumulating 486 runs across 13 seasonal innings. He maintains an astonishing strike rate of 196.76, anchoring the middle order with supreme authority.

The veteran batsman proved his current pedigree during the recent Qualifier 1 meeting against tonight's opponents. He smashed a brutal, unbeaten 93 runs off just 33 deliveries to deflate the Gujarat bowlers.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main narrative surrounding the final match?

The final features a compelling captaincy narrative with two distinct leaders, Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill, fighting to redefine their individual standing within the national white-ball setup.

What was the amusing situation involving Aryaman Birla?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru co-owner Aryaman Birla playfully acknowledged a conflict of interest as his family's housing branch, Birla Estates, sponsors Gujarat Titans, while his loyalties lie with Bengaluru.

How did both teams reach the final?

Defending champions Bengaluru qualified directly by defeating Gujarat in Qualifier 1. Gujarat had to win their second playoff opportunity after losing Qualifier 1.

How might the final impact Indian team selections?

The final could influence selection spots in the Indian national twenty-over squad, particularly for Rajat Patidar, who is overlooked despite destructive ability, and Shubman Gill, who is aiming to regain his place.

What are the key statistical contrasts between the captains?

Shubman Gill scores a boundary every 4.2 deliveries with 33 sixes this season. Rajat Patidar has an astonishing strike rate of 196.76 and scored an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls in Qualifier 1.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aryaman Birla RCB GT RCB Vs GT Final Preview Shubman Gill Stats IPL 2026 Rajat Patidar Strike Rate Aryaman Birla Instagram Story India T20 Selection Battle.
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