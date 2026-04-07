IPL 2026: Big Blow To DC As Mitchell Starc's Arrival Delayed; Return Date Revealed

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IPL 2026, DC vs GT- Mitchell Starc Set To Miss 3 Fixtures: The Delhi Capitals have been dealt a significant blow in the early stages of the IPL 2026 season. Star Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is set to miss the franchise's next three fixtures as he continues to recover from shoulder and elbow injuries. While the Capitals have enjoyed a promising start to the campaign, the absence of their premier overseas pacer raises questions about their long-term stability.

According to a report in The Times Now, Starc is currently in Australia managing his rehabilitation. He is not expected to rejoin the squad until 20 April, making him unavailable for several high-profile encounters.

The Games Starc Will Miss

The timing of the injury is particularly difficult as the Capitals enter a dense period of the schedule. Starc will be sidelined for the following matches:

8 April: Against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

11 April: Against Chennai Super Kings.

18 April: Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The team management remains optimistic that the left-arm pacer will be fit for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 April. Despite the lack of a definitive return date, his ongoing communication with the medical staff suggests a return later this month is the primary goal.

Delhi’s Bowling Unit Steps Up

While losing a player of Starc's calibre is a "massive blow," the Axar Patel-led side has shown remarkable depth.

The Capitals have secured victories in their opening two games against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, largely due to a disciplined collective bowling effort.

In Starc's absence, Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan have provided excellent control during the death overs.

Mukesh Kumar has remained sharp with the new ball, while the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam has successfully stifled opposition batters during the middle phases.

Starc Responds to Media Scrutiny

The Australian veteran recently took to social media to address the nature of his injury and the public perception surrounding it.

Starc expressed frustration with what he described as "misinformed" commentary regarding his availability.

"Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in the Indian media, I am currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow, the extent of which I did not know during the Australian summer," Starc stated.

His eventual return is expected to provide a massive psychological and tactical boost to a team that is already performing at a high level.

For now, the Capitals must rely on their domestic core and secondary overseas options to maintain their winning momentum in one of the most competitive IPL seasons to date.