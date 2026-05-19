'My Body Is A Little Weak': Suresh Raina Reveals Emotional MS Dhoni Conversation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni acknowledged fans after CSK's home loss to SRH.

Suresh Raina urged Dhoni to play in IPL 2027.

Dhoni missed IPL 2026 matches due to injury.

MS Dhoni Suresh Raina IPL 2026 Chat: Chennai Super Kings fans endured an emotional night at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as the franchise’s final home game of IPL 2026 ended in disappointment. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated CSK by five wickets to push them closer to elimination, yet much of the post-match attention centred around MS Dhoni and his interaction with fans at Chepauk. Although Dhoni did not feature in the match itself, the legendary former captain walked onto the field after the game alongside the squad for a team photograph. He later completed a lap of honour around the stadium, waving towards fans and acknowledging the crowd.

The scenes immediately sparked emotional reactions across social media, especially with speculation around Dhoni’s future continuing to intensify.

Dhoni Reunites With Suresh Raina At Chepauk

One of the most memorable moments from the evening came when Dhoni reunited with former CSK and India teammate Suresh Raina, who was present at the venue as part of the broadcast panel.

Speaking on Star Sports, Raina revealed details of a private conversation he recently had with Dhoni regarding a possible IPL return next season.

"I told him 'you have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won't count. You have to come back next year'. He said 'my body is a little weak' - I said 'we are not believing anything. You have to play next year'. It's his personal call. I think he is positive. The team is also gelling well again,"

Also Check: Ishan Kishan Breaks Chepauk Screen With Massive Six vs CSK

Dhoni Yet To Play In IPL 2026

Dhoni has not played a single match for Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2026 apparently because of a calf strain sustained before the tournament. Throughout the season, fans repeatedly hoped the former India captain would eventually return to action, particularly for the final home fixture at Chepauk.

However, despite recent reports of him training with the squad, Dhoni once again remained on the sidelines during the SRH clash.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings now find themselves in a difficult position in the Playoff race. The defeat against Hyderabad has left the five-time champions on the verge of elimination.

CSK must now defeat Gujarat Titans in their final league match and also rely heavily on other results going in their favour to keep their qualification hopes alive.