Ramandeep Singh Marries Charlie Chauhan: Surprising Age Gap Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KKR cricketer Ramandeep Singh wed TV actress Charlie Chauhan.

Chauhan, 36, is seven years older than Ramandeep, 29.

The couple made their relationship official after eight years.

Ramandeep Singh Charlie Chauhan Age Gap: Kolkata Knight Riders star Ramandeep Singh has married television actress Charlie Chauhan, with the couple making their relationship official after spending several years together. The wedding took place in August 2026 and brought together two personalities from the worlds of cricket and television. While Ramandeep is known for his performances on the cricket field, Charlie rose to popularity through her acting career, particularly among younger audiences for her role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

However, it is not just their wedding that has caught attention. Their age difference has also become a talking point on social media.

Charlie Is 7 Years Older Than Ramandeep

Ramandeep Singh was born on April 13, 1997, and is 29 years old in 2026.

Charlie Chauhan, meanwhile, was born on September 8, 1989, and is currently 36.

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That puts the actress seven years ahead of her husband in age. While the difference is not exactly unusual, it has nevertheless attracted attention following news of their wedding.

How Long Have Ramandeep & Charlie Been Together?

Charlie Chauhan offered fans a glimpse into their journey by posting a series of photographs from the wedding on social media.

Alongside the pictures, the actress shared a heartfelt message reflecting on the years she and Ramandeep had spent together.

“8 beautiful years of loving, growing, laughing and dreaming together… and now, a whole lifetime to spend by each other’s side. Grateful,"

The post gave fans an insight into the depth and longevity of their relationship, which had remained away from the spotlight for much of the time.

Ramandeep has meanwhile continued to build his cricket career and is part of the KKR setup in the IPL.

Charlie has established herself as a familiar face on Indian television. Their wedding now marks the beginning of a new chapter after eight years together.