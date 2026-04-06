Yes, head coach Stephen Fleming is optimistic about Dewald Brevis returning for upcoming fixtures. The medical staff has been cautious with his recovery.
CSK Coach Drops Big Update On Star's Return: 'He Is Going To Be Right For Next Game'
IPL 2026: Is the wait finally over? Stephen Fleming shares a major update on Dewald Brevis as CSK look to end their losing streak in IPL 2026.
IPL 2026: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp has finally received some positive news following a difficult start to their IPL 2026 campaign. Head coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed that the team is optimistic about the return of their explosive middle-order star, Dewald Brevis, for the upcoming fixtures.
The South African sensation, popularly known as "Baby AB," has been sidelined for the first three matches of the season due to a stubborn side strain. His absence has been a major talking point as the five-time champions struggle to find their rhythm on the points table.
Stephen Fleming on the Recovery Plan
Speaking during the recent clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Fleming explained that the medical staff has taken a cautious approach to the youngster's fitness. With a crucial five-day break now ahead of them, the coaching staff is hopeful that the downtime will be exactly what Brevis needs to cross the finish line of his rehabilitation.
"We hope he is going to be right for the next game. We have five days before the next fixture. We have been conservative, and hopefully, these next five days will go as well as we have planned. It is a big loss, but we are looking forward to getting him back," Fleming, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
Signs of a Return at the Nets
There is already evidence that the 22-year-old is nearing full match fitness. Brevis was seen batting in the side nets on 2 April ahead of the game against Punjab Kings. Furthermore, he participated in an intense 20-minute throwdown session with assistant coach Rajiv Kumar just before the Bengaluru match.
These sessions suggest that the side strain is healing well and that the power-hitter is regaining his timing. For a team that has faced three consecutive losses, his return to the middle order cannot come soon enough.
The Impact of Dewald Brevis on CSK
Brevis joined the Yellow Army as a replacement player in IPL 2025 and was a rare shining light in a season where the team finished at the bottom. His statistics from the previous year highlight exactly why Fleming is so eager to have him back in the XI.
Runs Scored: 225 in just 6 innings
Strike Rate: A massive 180.00
Power Hitting: 17 sixes from only 125 balls faced
Looking Ahead: CSK vs Delhi Capitals
The five-day window gives Chennai the perfect opportunity to integrate Brevis back into the starting line-up. CSK are scheduled to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on 11 April at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Playing at home in Chepauk, the team will be desperate to secure their first win of the season, and a fit-again Dewald Brevis could be the X-factor they need to turn their fortunes around.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Dewald Brevis returning for the Chennai Super Kings?
Why has Dewald Brevis been absent from the CSK squad?
Dewald Brevis has been sidelined for the first three matches due to a stubborn side strain. His rehabilitation is nearing completion.
When is Dewald Brevis expected to play again?
CSK hopes Dewald Brevis will be fit for the next game on April 11th against Delhi Capitals. The five-day break is crucial for his rehabilitation.
What was Dewald Brevis's impact for CSK in IPL 2025?
In IPL 2025, Brevis scored 225 runs in 6 innings with a strike rate of 180.00, hitting 17 sixes.