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HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Effect? India A Tri-Series Gets Major Broadcast Push Amid Teen Sensation's Rise

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Effect? India A Tri-Series Gets Major Broadcast Push Amid Teen Sensation's Rise

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL heroics earned him his maiden India A call-up for a tri-series that is now set to be broadcast and livestreamed on a major sports network.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joins India A tri-series squad.
  • He recently amassed 776 runs in IPL, winning the Orange Cap.
  • India A tri-series to be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, livestreamed on Sony LIV.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket over the last few months. At just 15 years of age, the batting prodigy has transformed from a promising youngster into a household name, thanks to a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign that captured the imagination of fans across the country. With the India A tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A set to begin on June 9, excitement around the tournament is unusually high.

While Tilak Varma will captain the side, much of the spotlight is expected to remain firmly on Sooryavanshi, whose rise has made him one of the most anticipated attractions of the competition.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For India A Action

After a sensational IPL 2026 season in which he amassed 776 runs and claimed five individual awards, including the prestigious Orange Cap, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been picked for India A for an upcoming tri-series.

One of the notable aspects of this series is the level of attention it has received. The matches will be televised on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony LIV, a level of visibility that India A fixtures have not always enjoyed in the past.

As a result, fans are eagerly awaiting Sooryavanshi's next appearance in Indian colours. The India A tri-series offers another opportunity for the youngster to showcase his talent and continue his rapid development against quality opposition.

The tournament will feature India A against their Sri Lanka and Afghanistan counterparts, providing valuable exposure to several emerging stars who are knocking on the door of senior international cricket.

Also Check: Virat Kohli Ruled Out? 3 Players Who Could Replace Him For IND vs AFG ODI Series

Growing Interest In India A Cricket

While no official reason has been cited, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's growing popularity may have contributed to the increased interest surrounding the tournament.

His record-breaking IPL exploits have drawn significant attention from fans, and broadcasters are likely aware of the demand to watch the teenager's next chapter unfold.

India A's squad also features several exciting young players, including Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prabhsimran Singh and Ayush Badoni, making the competition an intriguing watch beyond just Sooryavanshi's presence.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi currently playing?

He has been picked for India A for an upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The tournament is set to begin on June 9.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in IPL 2026?

During IPL 2026, he amassed 776 runs and secured five individual awards, including the prestigious Orange Cap. This campaign transformed him into a household name.

Where can fans watch the India A tri-series?

The matches will be televised on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also live stream the tri-series on Sony LIV.

Why is there increased interest in this India A tri-series?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's growing popularity and record-breaking IPL exploits have drawn significant attention. The squad also features several other exciting young players.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
India A Tilak Varma Priyansh Arya Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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