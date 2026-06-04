Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joins India A tri-series squad.

He recently amassed 776 runs in IPL, winning the Orange Cap.

India A tri-series to be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, livestreamed on Sony LIV.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket over the last few months. At just 15 years of age, the batting prodigy has transformed from a promising youngster into a household name, thanks to a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign that captured the imagination of fans across the country. With the India A tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A set to begin on June 9, excitement around the tournament is unusually high.

While Tilak Varma will captain the side, much of the spotlight is expected to remain firmly on Sooryavanshi, whose rise has made him one of the most anticipated attractions of the competition.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For India A Action

After a sensational IPL 2026 season in which he amassed 776 runs and claimed five individual awards, including the prestigious Orange Cap, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been picked for India A for an upcoming tri-series.

One of the notable aspects of this series is the level of attention it has received. The matches will be televised on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony LIV, a level of visibility that India A fixtures have not always enjoyed in the past.

As a result, fans are eagerly awaiting Sooryavanshi's next appearance in Indian colours. The India A tri-series offers another opportunity for the youngster to showcase his talent and continue his rapid development against quality opposition.

The tournament will feature India A against their Sri Lanka and Afghanistan counterparts, providing valuable exposure to several emerging stars who are knocking on the door of senior international cricket.

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Growing Interest In India A Cricket

While no official reason has been cited, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's growing popularity may have contributed to the increased interest surrounding the tournament.

His record-breaking IPL exploits have drawn significant attention from fans, and broadcasters are likely aware of the demand to watch the teenager's next chapter unfold.

India A's squad also features several exciting young players, including Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prabhsimran Singh and Ayush Badoni, making the competition an intriguing watch beyond just Sooryavanshi's presence.