Lalit Modi Makes Big Match-Fixing Remark, Shares Honest View On IPL Fixing Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalit Modi stated corruption in cricket has become sophisticated.

Modi did not accuse IPL, citing no specific evidence.

Said IPL's financial strength deters players from match-fixing.

Lalit Modi Cricket Match-Fixing Remark: IPL founder and former Chairman Lalit Modi has reignited debate around corruption in cricket after speaking about the issue of match-fixing during a recent podcast appearance. He claimed that corruption has not disappeared from cricket, although he stopped short of making any allegations against the Indian Premier League. Speaking on Wisden Cricket's podcast, 'The Scoop,' Modi was asked directly whether match-fixing remains a concern in the IPL.

His response highlighted how the nature of corruption in sport has allegedly changed over the years, becoming far more "sophisticated" than it was in the past.

Lalit Modi On Match-Fixing In Modern Cricket

According to Lalit Modi, the issue of corruption continues to exist across various sports, even if it may not always be visible to the public. He indicated that methods used to manipulate sporting outcomes have become more advanced with time.

"They're fixing in cricket. It has gone to a very sophisticated level."

However, the former IPL boss made it clear that he was not accusing the league of any wrongdoing and had no evidence to suggest that match-fixing was taking place within the tournament.

"Whether it's in the IPL, I don't know. I don't think so, but I don't know. And I can't tell you because I genuinely don't know. But I'm sure it exists everywhere, every sport has its issues."

Modi also emphasised that his comments should be interpreted carefully. He reiterated that he was speaking only from his understanding of the broader sporting landscape and not making any direct claims regarding the IPL.

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IPL's Financial Strength Seen As A Deterrent

The former administrator further suggested that the IPL's structure and financial rewards provide strong incentives for players to protect their careers. With the league offering significant opportunities and exposure, the risks associated with becoming involved in corruption may outweigh any potential gains.

"I don't think it would be happening in the IPL because the money has become so big. It is so big that there is no reason for players to fix because they have too much to lose,"

While Modi's latest remarks are unlikely to end discussions surrounding corruption in sport, they have once again placed the spotlight on one of cricket's most sensitive and enduring issues.