PBKS Star To Become India T20 Captain? Report Reveals Major BCCI Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer could replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain.

Tilak Varma could become vice-captain, replacing Axar Patel.

Gambhir reportedly preferred Sanju Samson, but selectors held reservations.

Shreyas Iyer India Captaincy: India's T20 setup could be on the verge of a significant overhaul, with a report by Dainik Jagran claiming that Shreyas Iyer is set to take over as captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The report further suggests that Tilak Varma is likely to be appointed vice-captain, replacing Axar Patel in the leadership group. According to the report, the decision has already been finalised internally and is expected to receive formal approval when BCCI convenes for a meeting.

If the reported move goes ahead, it would mark a major shift in India's plans for the shortest format, particularly given Surya's recent success at the helm. He remained undefeated in all T20I series as captain, and even led the side to Asia Cup and T20 World Cup triumphs.

Gambhir & Selectors On Opposite Ends

The said report also shed light on differing views within the Indian cricket setup regarding who should lead the side going forward. It claimed that head coach Gautam Gambhir preferred Sanju Samson as Suryakumar's successor in T20Is. However, the proposal reportedly did not receive unanimous backing from the selection committee.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar is said to be not fully convinced by the idea, while several other selectors were also hesitant. Although Samson played a significant role in India's T20 World Cup triumph, concerns were reportedly raised about his long-term suitability for the leadership role.

Also Check: India T20 Captaincy Race: 3 Players Who Could Replace Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer Emerges as Front-Runner

While Shreyas Iyer was not part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad, he has continued to build a strong leadership resume in franchise cricket.

He guided Punjab Kings to only their second IPL 2025 final ever. In IPL 2026. PBKS enjoyed a promising start to IPL 2026 as well, but ultimately missed out on a Playoff berth after suffering six consecutive defeats.

The report further states that Rajat Patidar's name was not discussed despite his success as RCB captain, having led the franchise to back-to-back IPL titles while also making notable contributions with the bat.