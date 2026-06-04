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HomeSportsCricketPBKS Star To Become India T20 Captain? Report Reveals Major BCCI Decision

PBKS Star To Become India T20 Captain? Report Reveals Major BCCI Decision

Shreyas Iyer is reportedly set to captain India in upcoming T20Is, with Tilak Varma tipped for vice-captaincy amid a major leadership rethink.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Iyer could replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain.
  • Tilak Varma could become vice-captain, replacing Axar Patel.
  • Gambhir reportedly preferred Sanju Samson, but selectors held reservations.

Shreyas Iyer India Captaincy: India's T20 setup could be on the verge of a significant overhaul, with a report by Dainik Jagran claiming that Shreyas Iyer is set to take over as captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The report further suggests that Tilak Varma is likely to be appointed vice-captain, replacing Axar Patel in the leadership group. According to the report, the decision has already been finalised internally and is expected to receive formal approval when BCCI convenes for a meeting.

If the reported move goes ahead, it would mark a major shift in India's plans for the shortest format, particularly given Surya's recent success at the helm. He remained undefeated in all T20I series as captain, and even led the side to Asia Cup and T20 World Cup triumphs.

Gambhir & Selectors On Opposite Ends

The said report also shed light on differing views within the Indian cricket setup regarding who should lead the side going forward. It claimed that head coach Gautam Gambhir preferred Sanju Samson as Suryakumar's successor in T20Is. However, the proposal reportedly did not receive unanimous backing from the selection committee.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar is said to be not fully convinced by the idea, while several other selectors were also hesitant. Although Samson played a significant role in India's T20 World Cup triumph, concerns were reportedly raised about his long-term suitability for the leadership role.

Also Check: India T20 Captaincy Race: 3 Players Who Could Replace Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer Emerges as Front-Runner

While Shreyas Iyer was not part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad, he has continued to build a strong leadership resume in franchise cricket.

He guided Punjab Kings to only their second IPL 2025 final ever. In IPL 2026. PBKS enjoyed a promising start to IPL 2026 as well, but ultimately missed out on a Playoff berth after suffering six consecutive defeats.

The report further states that Rajat Patidar's name was not discussed despite his success as RCB captain, having led the franchise to back-to-back IPL titles while also making notable contributions with the bat.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is reportedly replacing Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20 captain?

Shreyas Iyer is reportedly set to take over as India's T20 captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. This change is anticipated for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.

Who is expected to be the new vice-captain for India's T20 team?

Tilak Varma is likely to be appointed vice-captain, replacing Axar Patel. This decision is part of a reported overhaul in the T20 leadership group.

Were there differing opinions on who should lead the T20 side?

Head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly preferred Sanju Samson as Suryakumar's successor. However, this proposal did not receive unanimous backing from the selection committee.

How did Suryakumar Yadav perform as India's T20 captain?

Suryakumar Yadav had recent success as captain, remaining undefeated in all T20I series. He also led the side to Asia Cup and T20 World Cup triumphs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav IPL RAJAT PATIDAR India T20Is
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