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HomeSportsIPLHow Chennai Super Kings Can Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs

How Chennai Super Kings Can Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 Playoffs: CSK must not only win both their remaining games but do so by comprehensive margins to outpace rival teams on tiebreakers.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 May 2026 10:23 AM (IST)

Following their recent defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the playoff qualification scenario for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has become highly critical.

With 12 points from 12 matches (6 wins, 6 losses), CSK currently sits at 6th place on the points table. Their razor-thin positive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.027 leaves them with no safety net, and statisticians place their qualification probability at approximately 35.9%.

Math Behind CSK's Playoff Push

Scenario 1: Winning Both Remaining Matches (The Most Feasible Path)

CSK has two matches left in the league stage, both against top-tier opponents:

The Target: Defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 18) and Gujarat Titans (May 21) to reach 16 points. While 16 points is generally enough to qualify, it will likely lead to a multi-team tiebreaker with teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, or Sunrisers Hyderabad.

NRR Factor: Because their current NRR (+0.027) is drastically lower than RCB's (+1.053) and GT's (+0.551), CSK must not only win both games but do so by comprehensive margins to outpace rival teams on tiebreakers.

Also on ABP Live | BCCI Punishes Rishabh Pant After LSG Hurt CSK's IPL 2026 Playoff Chances

Scenario 2: Winning One and Losing One (The Miracle Path)

If CSK wins only one of their final two matches, they will finish the league stage on 14 points.

Heavy Reliance on External Results: For CSK to qualify with 14 points, multiple mathematical anomalies must occur simultaneously.

They would need Punjab Kings (13 points) to lose both of their remaining games, Rajasthan Royals (12 points) to face an absolute collapse in their final three matches, and Delhi Capitals to lose their momentum. Given the current form of mid-table teams, this scenario leaves CSK almost entirely out of contention.

Scenario 3: Losing Both Matches (Official Elimination)

If Ruturaj Gaikwad's side drops both of their remaining fixtures, they will finish on 12 points. Since four teams have already crossed the 13-point threshold, two consecutive losses will result in immediate elimination for the franchise.

Before You Go

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Published at : 16 May 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
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Chennai Super Kings IPL Playoffs IPL IPL 2026 Playoffs
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