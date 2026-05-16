Rishabh Pant was fined ₹12 lakh by the BCCI for Lucknow Super Giants failing to maintain the required over-rate during their match against Chennai Super Kings.
BCCI Punishes Rishabh Pant After LSG Hurt CSK's IPL 2026 Playoff Chances
BCCI confirmed that Lucknow Super Giants failed to maintain the required over-rate during Match No. 59 of IPL 2026.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has penalized Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant after the high-stakes clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 15, 2026.
Despite LSG denting CSK's playoff qualification chances with a comprehensive 7-wicket victory, captain Rishabh Pant will have to pay a hefty price due to an administrative lapse during the game.
Rishabh Pant Fined ₹12 Lakh by BCCI
The Violation: Slow Over-Rate
BCCI confirmed that Lucknow Super Giants failed to maintain the required over-rate during Match No. 59 of IPL 2026. Pant was found guilty of a Level 1 breach under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which governs the minimum over-rate offenses for franchises.
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The Punishment
Financial Penalty: As this was LSG’s first over-rate offense of the 2026 season, Pant was fined a flat sum of ₹12 lakh.
No Team-Wide Penalty: Since it was the initial infraction, the rest of the playing XI (including the Impact Player) escaped financial fines. However, subsequent offenses will trigger doubled fines for the captain and individual penalties for the squad.
LSG Spoil CSK's Party
The fine came as a minor blemish on an otherwise successful night for LSG. Led by a brilliant batting performance from Mitchell Marsh, Lucknow successfully chased down CSK’s 187 with 20 balls to spare.
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While LSG has already been mathematically eliminated from the top-four race, this victory severely dented Ruturaj Gaikwad's men, dropping CSK's playoff probability down to a highly vulnerable 35.9%.
Tournament Trend
Slow over-rates have emerged as a recurring issue in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to extensive mid-pitch tactical discussions, with the BCCI strictly enforcing match timelines to accommodate strict broadcasting schedules.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant fined?
What is the penalty for a slow over-rate offense in IPL 2026?
For a first slow over-rate offense, the captain is fined ₹12 lakh. Subsequent offenses will result in doubled fines for the captain and individual penalties for the squad.
Did the entire LSG team get fined for the slow over-rate?
No, only the captain Rishabh Pant was fined as this was LSG's first over-rate offense of the season. The rest of the playing XI escaped financial penalties.
What was the outcome of the LSG vs CSK match despite the fine?
Lucknow Super Giants won the match by 7 wickets, with Mitchell Marsh leading a successful chase. This victory significantly impacted CSK's playoff qualification chances.