Passenger Arrested For Trying To Open Emergency Exit On Kuala Lumpur-Kochi Flight

A passenger travelling on a Batik Air flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi was arrested after allegedly attempting to open the aircraft's emergency exit during the journey, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Jamsheer Athanikkal, is also alleged to have damaged the emergency exit's window panel and threatened fellow passengers and cabin crew. He was arrested after the flight landed in Kochi early on Thursday and has been booked under multiple provisions relating to criminal intimidation and aviation safety.

Emergency Exit Allegedly Targeted

According to the FIR, the incident took place between 9.30 pm and 11.05 pm on Wednesday while Batik Air flight OD231 was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi.

Police alleged that Jamsheer Athanikkal attempted to force open the aircraft's emergency exit, damaged its window panel and threatened fellow passengers, thereby endangering the safety of everyone on board.

Cabin crew intervened and restrained the passenger during the flight, police said.

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Booked Under Multiple Laws

The case was registered on a complaint filed by Batik Air's Security In-Charge at Kochi after the aircraft landed early on Thursday.

Police said the accused has been booked under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, Section 11A of the Aircraft Act for violating safety or security directions, and Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act for acts endangering public safety.

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