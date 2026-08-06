Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Charges included rape, sexual harassment, and using criminal force.

Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal was on Thursday convicted under three provisions of the Indian Penal Code after the Bombay High Court's Goa bench overturned his 2021 acquittal in the 2013 rape case involving a former junior colleague. The court sentenced the 62-year-old journalist to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under the principal charge while also convicting him of sexual harassment and using criminal force with intent to disrobe. The sentences will run concurrently, and the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10.21 lakh to be paid to the survivor.

Three IPC Sections Invoked

The High Court convicted Tejpal under Section 376(2)(f) of the IPC, which deals with rape committed by a person in a position of trust or authority. He was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under this provision.

He was also convicted under Section 354A, relating to sexual harassment, for which he was awarded one year's imprisonment, and Section 354B, which concerns assault or use of criminal force with the intent to disrobe a woman, carrying a three-year prison term. The court directed that all three sentences would run concurrently.

Also Read: 'Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Are In Jail Like Me': Tejpal Claims Political Vendetta

Acquittal Overturned

A division bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar set aside the Goa sessions court's May 2021 acquittal, holding Tejpal guilty in the 2013 case involving allegations by a former junior colleague.

While imposing the minimum sentence under Section 376(2)(f), the High Court noted that the offence took place around 13 years ago and that Tejpal had not been convicted in any other criminal case since then. It also imposed a fine of Rs 10.21 lakh, directing that the entire amount be paid to the survivor as compensation.

The court initially directed Tejpal to surrender within two weeks but later extended the deadline to four weeks following a request by his legal team.

Tejpal has said he will challenge the conviction before the Supreme Court. During the sentencing hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, had sought the maximum punishment, arguing that the case warranted a strong deterrent message that "no means no".

Also Read: 'I'm 62, A Father': Tarun Tejpal Reacts After Bombay High Court Conviction In Rape Case