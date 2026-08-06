Rijiju Says 'We Are Opponents, Not Enemies' After Second Round Of Talks With Rahul Gandhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rijiju met Gandhi twice discussing Parliament deadlock resolution.

Government seeks Congress support amidst parliamentary session's continuing deadlock.

Parliament adjourned; key bill passed amidst protests, no discussion.

Amid the continuing deadlock in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held talks with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the second time in two days.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed ways to end the stalemate in the House, including support for women's reservation and delimitation. Rahul Gandhi reportedly said he would discuss the matter with all parties in the All India Alliance before engaging further with the government.

Government Seeks Congress Support

Sources said the government has the numbers required to pass the Bill. However, with the Congress being the principal opposition party, it wants to bring the party on board.

The Monsoon Session has witnessed repeated confrontations between the government and the Congress over delimitation and the functioning of Parliament. The Congress has accused the government of creating confusion and avoiding discussion, while maintaining that the opposition is prepared to debate every issue if the government also fulfils its responsibilities.

Rijiju: 'We Are Opponents, Not Enemies'

Responding to the opposition's repeated demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be present in the House, Rijiju said, "PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah remain in Parliament, leaving only in the evening. Bills are being passed, and many MPs are participating in discussions. This puts the new Congress MPs at a disadvantage because they cannot speak. That issue has long since been resolved, but these people stage a drama every morning, harping on the same issue. Prime Minister Modi made a historic decision in the interest of students, but these people come early in the morning and insult Lord Ram."

Speaking about his interaction with Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju added, "I had a good conversation with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. We want to continue talking to the Congress and other opposition parties. We are opponents, not enemies. We want to work in the national interest. The Home Minister is in Parliament from morning till evening."

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Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Protests

On July 6, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after one adjournment due to protests by members of several opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

The opposition raised the issues of the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and police action against protesting students in Delhi.

Despite the uproar, the House passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, without discussion.

Question Hour and Zero Hour have not been conducted for a single day since the beginning of the Monsoon Session due to repeated disruptions.

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