Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill: Who Has Better ODI Stats After ICC World Cup 2023

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli scored four centuries in 22 ODIs.

Shubman Gill amassed 1108 runs in 23 ODIs, scoring three centuries.

Gill edges Kohli in runs, but has fewer hundreds.

Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill: Virat Kohli remains one of the greatest ODI batters of the modern era, while Shubman Gill has rapidly established himself as India's next-generation superstar. Although the two belong to different phases of Indian cricket and comparisons across eras can be subjective, they have shared the dressing room in the ODI setup over the last few years. Their performances since the 2023 ODI World Cup offer an interesting statistical comparison.

Kohli Bounces Back After Slow Start

Virat Kohli endured a disappointing ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2024, where he managed scores of 24, 14 and 20 across three matches.

However, the veteran batter quickly returned to form on the big stage.

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His first ODI century after the 2023 World Cup came in the ICC Champions Trophy, where he produced a match-winning hundred against Pakistan.

Kohli also registered two centuries against South Africa and another against New Zealand during the period.

Overall, Kohli has featured in 22 One-Day Internationals since the start of 2024, scoring 1,093 runs.

His tally includes four centuries and six half-centuries, underlining his ability to deliver consistently despite an inconsistent start.

Gill Edges Ahead In Runs

Shubman Gill has played one more ODI than Kohli during the same period, featuring in 23 matches and accumulating 1,108 runs.

Like Kohli, Gill also found the Sri Lanka series difficult, registering scores of 16, 35 and 6.

The young opener responded strongly in the months that followed. His first ODI century after the World Cup came against England on February 12, 2025.

During the Champions Trophy, Gill remained unbeaten on 101 against Bangladesh before contributing 46 against Pakistan.

Since the beginning of 2024, Gill has scored three centuries and seven half-centuries, slightly edging Kohli in total runs despite having one fewer hundred.

While Kohli continues to set the benchmark with his experience and big-match performances, Gill has shown why he is considered India's batting mainstay for the future.

Kohli has stepped away from T20Is and Test cricket, leaving ODIs as his only international format. Gill, meanwhile, has taken on greater responsibility as India's ODI and Test captain.