IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Cricketer Handed Two-Year Ban! Fined PKR 1 Million By PCB

Pakistan Cricketer Handed Two-Year Ban! Fined PKR 1 Million By PCB

Pakistan's Hamza Nazar has been banned for two years and fined PKR 1 million by the PCB after an inquiry found he provided false information in a visa application.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan cricketer Hamza Nazar banned for two years from all cricket.
  • PCB fined Nazar PKR 1 million for false visa information.
  • Disciplinary inquiry found Nazar provided incomplete, misleading statements.

Pakistan Cricketer Banned: Pakistan cricketer Hamza Nazar has been suspended from all forms of cricket for the next two years after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) found him guilty of providing false information during a visa application. Along with the lengthy suspension, the 27-year-old has also been fined PKR 1 million following the conclusion of a disciplinary inquiry conducted by the board. The punishment means Nazar will be ineligible to participate in both domestic and international cricket throughout the duration of the ban.

PCB Inquiry Leads To Strict Disciplinary Action

The PCB confirmed the decision in an official statement after completing an investigation into the matter.

A three-member inquiry committee was constituted to examine the allegations and provide Nazar with an opportunity to explain his side before any action was taken.

Read More: Major Setback For Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis Likely To Miss 1st Test vs India

According to the board, the committee reviewed the available evidence, heard the player's response and submitted its findings along with recommendations to the PCB.

Based on those recommendations, the governing body imposed a two-year suspension from all domestic and international cricket activities.

In addition, Nazar was fined PKR 1 million for violating the board's regulations.

False Visa Application Details Triggered Investigation

The disciplinary proceedings stemmed from Nazar's visa application submitted through the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The investigation concluded that the cricketer had provided false and incomplete information while applying for the visa.

The inquiry found that certain facts were omitted and misleading statements were made during the application process, prompting the PCB to initiate disciplinary proceedings.

The verdict effectively sidelines Nazar from competitive cricket for the next two years, halting his progress at a crucial stage of his career.

The 27-year-old has represented various domestic teams but is yet to earn his first international cap for Pakistan. In first-class cricket, he has featured in 16 matches, scoring 748 runs in 27 innings, including one century and five half-centuries. He has also picked up 26 wickets in the format.

In List A cricket, Nazar has accumulated 192 runs from 13 innings and claimed 18 wickets in 15 matches. He has also appeared in 10 T20 matches, where he has scored 65 runs and taken five wickets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Hamza Nazar suspended by the PCB?

Hamza Nazar was suspended for providing false and incomplete information during a visa application. The inquiry found he omitted facts and made misleading statements.

What penalty did the PCB impose on Hamza Nazar?

The Pakistan Cricket Board suspended Hamza Nazar from all forms of cricket for two years. He was also fined PKR 1 million following the disciplinary inquiry.

What specific details were false in Hamza Nazar's visa application?

The investigation concluded that Nazar provided false and incomplete information. He omitted certain facts and made misleading statements during the application process.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 06 Aug 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
PCB Pakistan Cricket Cricket Controversy Hamza Nazar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan Cricketer Handed Two-Year Ban! Fined PKR 1 Million By PCB
Pakistan Cricketer Handed Two-Year Ban! Fined PKR 1 Million By PCB
Cricket
IND vs SL Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Warm-Up Match
IND vs SL Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Warm-Up Match
Cricket
ENG vs PAK Tests: RCB Star Replaces Bethell At No.3; Lawrence Back In Squad
ENG vs PAK Tests: RCB Star Replaces Bethell At No.3; Lawrence Back In Squad
Cricket
Major Setback For Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis Likely To Miss 1st Test vs India
Major Setback For Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis Likely To Miss 1st Test vs India
Advertisement

Videos

UP News: Atiq Ahmed's Son Aaban Dies in Jhansi Road Accident While Going to Meet Brother
Rajya Sabha News: Opposition Pushes for Amit Shah Statement Amid Heated House Debate
Jharkhand News: Sanjay Seth Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Silence on Ranchi Student Protest
Jharkhand News: Monsoon Session Begins Amid JPSC-JSSC Row and Opposition Protest
Jharkhand Assembly: NDA Targets Hemant Soren as Monsoon Session Opens Amid Exam Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget