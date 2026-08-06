Pakistan Cricketer Handed Two-Year Ban! Fined PKR 1 Million By PCB

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan cricketer Hamza Nazar banned for two years from all cricket.

PCB fined Nazar PKR 1 million for false visa information.

Disciplinary inquiry found Nazar provided incomplete, misleading statements.

Pakistan Cricketer Banned: Pakistan cricketer Hamza Nazar has been suspended from all forms of cricket for the next two years after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) found him guilty of providing false information during a visa application. Along with the lengthy suspension, the 27-year-old has also been fined PKR 1 million following the conclusion of a disciplinary inquiry conducted by the board. The punishment means Nazar will be ineligible to participate in both domestic and international cricket throughout the duration of the ban.

PCB Inquiry Leads To Strict Disciplinary Action

The PCB confirmed the decision in an official statement after completing an investigation into the matter.

A three-member inquiry committee was constituted to examine the allegations and provide Nazar with an opportunity to explain his side before any action was taken.

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According to the board, the committee reviewed the available evidence, heard the player's response and submitted its findings along with recommendations to the PCB.

Based on those recommendations, the governing body imposed a two-year suspension from all domestic and international cricket activities.

In addition, Nazar was fined PKR 1 million for violating the board's regulations.

False Visa Application Details Triggered Investigation

The disciplinary proceedings stemmed from Nazar's visa application submitted through the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The investigation concluded that the cricketer had provided false and incomplete information while applying for the visa.

The inquiry found that certain facts were omitted and misleading statements were made during the application process, prompting the PCB to initiate disciplinary proceedings.

The verdict effectively sidelines Nazar from competitive cricket for the next two years, halting his progress at a crucial stage of his career.

The 27-year-old has represented various domestic teams but is yet to earn his first international cap for Pakistan. In first-class cricket, he has featured in 16 matches, scoring 748 runs in 27 innings, including one century and five half-centuries. He has also picked up 26 wickets in the format.

In List A cricket, Nazar has accumulated 192 runs from 13 innings and claimed 18 wickets in 15 matches. He has also appeared in 10 T20 matches, where he has scored 65 runs and taken five wickets.