Jharkhand Govt Agrees To Hold Talks With Students Demanding JPSC, JSSC Reforms

The Jharkhand government has agreed to initiate talks with students protesting over reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examination systems.

The protesting students have constituted an 11-member delegation to represent them during the discussions and have submitted the list to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

11-Member Delegation Submitted To Government

The delegation comprises eight students, one lawyer and two technical experts.

After receiving the list, the government is awaiting the next step before finalising the time and venue for the meeting. According to reports, once the details are confirmed, the talks between the government and the student representatives could take place later today.

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Eight Students To Represent Protesters

The eight student representatives selected for the discussions are:

Piyush Kumar Singh

Ravindra Paswan

Rajesh Prasad

Neetu Kujur

Kartik Soren

Ravindra

Ankit Kumar

Shalu Singh

Lawyer, Technical Experts Added To Strengthen Case

The students have expanded their delegation beyond representatives from the protest by including one lawyer and two technical experts.

The move is aimed at strengthening their arguments on technical shortcomings in the examination system, allegations of irregularities and legal aspects during discussions with the government.

Government Forms Ministerial Panel

The state government has also constituted a four-member panel of ministers to hold talks with the protesters. However, the names of the ministers have not yet been disclosed.

The students, meanwhile, have maintained that they want to hold direct talks with Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Focus On Outcome Of Talks

The protesting students have long been demanding reforms in the functioning of the JPSC and JSSC, along with a more transparent examination process.

Attention is now focused on the government's response and the outcome of the proposed talks between both sides.