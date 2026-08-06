The Jharkhand government will meet with students protesting reforms in the JPSC and JSSC examination systems. Students are demanding a more transparent examination process.
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Jharkhand Govt Agrees To Hold Talks With Students Demanding JPSC, JSSC Reforms
The protesting students have constituted an 11-member delegation to represent them during the discussions and have submitted the list to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).
- Jharkhand government agrees to talks with protesting students.
- Students formed 11-member delegation, including legal and technical experts.
- Government formed ministerial panel; talks expected soon on exam system.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the purpose of the upcoming talks?
Who will represent the students in the discussions?
An 11-member delegation will represent the students during the talks. It comprises eight students, one lawyer, and two technical experts.
Why were a lawyer and technical experts included in the student delegation?
They were added to strengthen arguments on technical shortcomings, alleged irregularities, and legal aspects. This aims to bolster their case during discussions.
Who will represent the government in these discussions?
The state government has formed a four-member panel of ministers for the talks. However, the names of these ministers have not yet been disclosed.
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