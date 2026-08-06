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English NewsNewsIndiaJharkhand Govt Agrees To Hold Talks With Students Demanding JPSC, JSSC Reforms

Jharkhand Govt Agrees To Hold Talks With Students Demanding JPSC, JSSC Reforms

The protesting students have constituted an 11-member delegation to represent them during the discussions and have submitted the list to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

Written By : Pavan Kumar Goad |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jharkhand government agrees to talks with protesting students.
  • Students formed 11-member delegation, including legal and technical experts.
  • Government formed ministerial panel; talks expected soon on exam system.

The Jharkhand government has agreed to initiate talks with students protesting over reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examination systems.

The protesting students have constituted an 11-member delegation to represent them during the discussions and have submitted the list to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

11-Member Delegation Submitted To Government

The delegation comprises eight students, one lawyer and two technical experts.

After receiving the list, the government is awaiting the next step before finalising the time and venue for the meeting. According to reports, once the details are confirmed, the talks between the government and the student representatives could take place later today.

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Eight Students To Represent Protesters

The eight student representatives selected for the discussions are:

  • Piyush Kumar Singh
  • Ravindra Paswan
  • Rajesh Prasad
  • Neetu Kujur
  • Kartik Soren
  • Ravindra
  • Ankit Kumar
  • Shalu Singh

Lawyer, Technical Experts Added To Strengthen Case

The students have expanded their delegation beyond representatives from the protest by including one lawyer and two technical experts.

The move is aimed at strengthening their arguments on technical shortcomings in the examination system, allegations of irregularities and legal aspects during discussions with the government.

Government Forms Ministerial Panel

The state government has also constituted a four-member panel of ministers to hold talks with the protesters. However, the names of the ministers have not yet been disclosed.

The students, meanwhile, have maintained that they want to hold direct talks with Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Focus On Outcome Of Talks

The protesting students have long been demanding reforms in the functioning of the JPSC and JSSC, along with a more transparent examination process.

Attention is now focused on the government's response and the outcome of the proposed talks between both sides.

ALSO READ: Rijiju Says 'We Are Opponents, Not Enemies' After Second Round Of Talks With Rahul Gandhi

Before You Go

UP News: Atiq Ahmed's Son Aaban Dies in Jhansi Road Accident While Going to Meet Brother

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the upcoming talks?

The Jharkhand government will meet with students protesting reforms in the JPSC and JSSC examination systems. Students are demanding a more transparent examination process.

Who will represent the students in the discussions?

An 11-member delegation will represent the students during the talks. It comprises eight students, one lawyer, and two technical experts.

Why were a lawyer and technical experts included in the student delegation?

They were added to strengthen arguments on technical shortcomings, alleged irregularities, and legal aspects. This aims to bolster their case during discussions.

Who will represent the government in these discussions?

The state government has formed a four-member panel of ministers for the talks. However, the names of these ministers have not yet been disclosed.

About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Govt Hemant Soren Jharkhand Students' Protest Talks With Students Demanding JPSC Reforms JSSC Reforms
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