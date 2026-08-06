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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP's Abhijeet Dipke Launches 'Kya Bolti Public' Campaign, Says Party Won't Turn Political

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Launches 'Kya Bolti Public' Campaign, Says Party Won't Turn Political

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke launched the 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign, focusing on education costs and raising concerns over electoral accountability.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
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  • Dipke also raised concerns on institutional, electoral accountability.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday unveiled a nationwide public outreach initiative titled 'Kya Bolti Public', saying the campaign is designed to directly engage with citizens and understand the issues affecting them. Dipke said the campaign would begin by focusing on education, arguing that the rising cost of schooling, higher education and coaching institutes has placed quality education beyond the reach of many Indian families. He also raised concerns over institutional accountability and the functioning of the electoral process.

CJP Launches Public Outreach Drive

Announcing the campaign, Dipke said the party's objective is to interact with people across the country and identify the issues they consider most pressing.

He said education reform would be the campaign's first priority, claiming that the increasing financial burden on families had made quality education increasingly inaccessible.

"Education reform will be our first issue that we are going to take up. We believe education has become unaffordable in the country. Annual fees are in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for Class 1, over and above the donation money," he said, as per reports.

Questioning how ordinary families manage such expenses, Dipke added, "From where the families bring the money who do not have that much income."

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Raises Concerns Over Education Costs

Dipke alleged that soaring fees in colleges and private coaching institutes were pushing many households into financial distress. According to him, the party intends to campaign for measures that would reduce the economic burden of education and make learning more accessible.

Referring to Dr B R Ambedkar's vision, Dipke said education should remain a fundamental right rather than becoming a commercial enterprise.

He said that it was a fundamental right, according to Dr BR Ambedkar, but in the last few years, it has turned as education is a fundamental business to gain business.

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Questions Institutional And Electoral Accountability

Apart from education, Dipke also criticised what he described as declining institutional accountability in the country.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Institutional accountability is in a dangerous situation in our country today. This is a dangerous sign for our democracy. Earlier, voters used to choose a government."

He further alleged, "Today, the government is deciding who will vote. Democracy cannot work like this. We have to fix the accountability of the Election Commission. Until we do this, election manipulation will continue in the country."

The 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign marks the beginning of CJP's nationwide outreach programme, with the party indicating that it plans to engage citizens on a range of public issues in the coming months. Education affordability has been identified as the first major issue the party intends to highlight as part of the initiative.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Besides education, what other concerns did CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke raise?

Dipke also raised concerns about declining institutional accountability. He criticized the functioning of the electoral process and highlighted issues regarding the Election Commission's accountability.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke
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