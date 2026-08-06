Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits have cost over Rs 550 crore since 2021, with expenditure in 2026 so far reaching Rs 74.58 crore, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said 316 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements have been signed during the Prime Minister's overseas visits since July 2021, spanning sectors including defence, trade, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, renewable energy and healthcare.

'Over Rs 550 Crore Spent'

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said expenditure on the Prime Minister's foreign visits has reached Rs 74.58 crore in 2026 so far. The Ministry noted that some figures remain provisional, while expenditure for the France visit in June is still being compiled.

Among the visits for which figures are available this year, the Norway leg of the Prime Minister's five-nation tour in May recorded the highest expenditure at Rs 17.46 crore.

According to the reply, expenditure on the Prime Minister's overseas visits stood at over Rs 180 crore in 2025, Rs 109 crore in 2024, Rs 93 crore in 2023, Rs 55 crore in 2022, and Rs 36 crore in 2021.

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316 MoUs Signed

The MEA informed the House that 316 MoUs and agreements have been signed during Prime Minister Modi's foreign visits since July 2021.

These cover defence, trade and investment, digital technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, renewable energy, healthcare, education, agriculture, space cooperation, mobility and migration, climate action, and cultural exchanges.

The Ministry said the agreements are aimed at strengthening India's bilateral partnerships and expanding cooperation with countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania and the Americas.

It added that high-level visits by the Prime Minister remain an established means of advancing India's bilateral, regional and global engagement across sectors such as technology, trade and investment, defence, energy and resilient supply chains.

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