DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: It is time for a rematch between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings as both sides look to stay in contention for the IPL 2026 Playoffs. Having won four out of their nine matches thus far, the two teams are placed in the middle of the table. The last time they met, Chennai emerged on top at the home ground, but the equation has now shifted over to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Needless to say, Ruturaj Gaikwad's men would be looking to do the double on DC, while Axar Patel's side would be thirsty for revenge, and two crucial points at this stage in their campaign.

The coin toss for the IPL 2026 DC vs CSK match is scheduled for 7 PM IST, with the playing XIs expected to be announced shortly afterwards. These details will be updated here accordingly.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Head-To-Head Stats

DC (formerly Delhi Daredevils) and CSK are two of the original eight IPL franchises. They have met on numerous occasions, 32 to be precise, and it is the latter franchise that has won more, 20 times, while Delhi has only 12 victories to their name.

Additionally, CSK has the advantage in their most recent encounters, having won three of their last five matches against DC.