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HomeSportsIPLRishabh Pant Under Fire: Ex-India Star Slams LSG Skipper For Arjun Tendulkar Snub Amid IPL Struggles

Rishabh Pant Under Fire: Ex-India Star Slams LSG Skipper For Arjun Tendulkar Snub Amid IPL Struggles

Rishabh Pant faces criticism after LSG’s loss to MI, with Manoj Tiwary questioning tactics and Arjun Tendulkar’s absence sparking fresh debate.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 May 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians chased down the 229-run target with eight balls remaining.
  • Manoj Tiwary criticized Rishabh Pant's captaincy and tactical choices.
  • Tiwary questioned why Arjun Tendulkar was not given an opportunity.

Rishabh Pant LSG IPL 2026 Struggles: Lucknow Super Giants endured another setback in the Indian Premier League, suffering a surprising defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) despite posting a formidable total. Batting first, LSG piled up 228/5, a score that seemed more than enough on most occasions. However, Mumbai produced a stunning chase, powered by explosive knocks from Ryan Rickelton (84) and a returning Rohit Sharma (83), sealing a six-wicket win with eight balls remaining.

Tiwary Questions Pant’s Tactical Calls

The loss has sparked criticism, with former India batsman Manoj Tiwary openly criticized Rishabh Pant’s captaincy, speaking on Cricbuzz, and also questioned the southpaw for not bringing in fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar.

"Pant is also losing out on tactical moves. In the match against Mumbai, Prince Yadav was the only economical bowler, and that was because he was executing yorkers. As a captain, you should have told the other bowlers to follow that plan."

"I even saw videos on social media, posted by LSG, showing Arjun Tendulkar bowling yorkers in the nets. So Pant could have brought him in. This is where MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are different as captains," he added.

The young pacer, previously part of Mumbai Indians and son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was traded ahead of the IPL 2026 auction but has not been included in the playing XI so far.

Also Read: Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against DC In IPL 2026 Today? Check Latest Update

Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Stats

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut back in 2023 back for MI under Rohit Sharma, and despite being given limited chances, had a decent run.

He played a total of four games that year, conceding 92 runs in 59 balls, and taking 3 wickets. The following year saw him play just one match for the five-time champions, in which he went wicketless, and conceded 22 runs in 14 balls.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the LSG vs MI match?

LSG scored 228/5, but MI chased it down with six wickets remaining, thanks to strong performances from Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma.

Who criticized Rishabh Pant's captaincy?

Former India batsman Manoj Tiwary criticized Rishabh Pant's tactical decisions as captain during the match against Mumbai Indians.

Why did Manoj Tiwary suggest bringing in Arjun Tendulkar?

Tiwary believed Pant should have brought in Arjun Tendulkar, who was seen bowling yorkers in the nets, to improve LSG's bowling strategy.

What are Arjun Tendulkar's IPL stats?

Arjun Tendulkar played four games in 2023, taking 3 wickets for 92 runs, and played one match in 2024 without taking a wicket.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 May 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Arjun Tendulkar Manoj Tiwary IPL LSG
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