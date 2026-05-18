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HomeSportsIPLSunil Gavaskar Weighs In On MS Dhoni Featuring Against SRH Tonight: 'He Wouldn't Want To'

Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In On MS Dhoni Featuring Against SRH Tonight: 'He Wouldn't Want To'

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has downplayed the possibility of MS Dhoni featuring in tonight's pivotal Indian Premier League clash at Chepauk due to lingering fitness concerns.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 May 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Coach Fleming's optimism contrasts with team's current cautious approach.

CSK vs SRH Live, MS Dhoni Latest Update: The iconic former opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar has effectively dismissed growing speculation regarding a dramatic competitive return for Mahendra Singh Dhoni during tonight's critical fixture at Chepauk. With the Chennai Super Kings scheduled to host the Sunrisers Hyderabad for their final regular home match of the season, local supporters had anticipated a surprise appearance from their revered former captain.

Prioritising Collective Postseason Progress

The legendary analyst explained that the high-stakes nature of the tournament layout makes any sudden selection alterations highly risky for the franchise. The management must secure immediate victories to progress.

The expert reasoned that the veteran sportsman would personally decline an active role to avoid unbalancing a functioning line-up. The side currently occupies the fifth position on the table.

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'Looks Tough'

The television commentator provided a detailed assessment regarding the tactical reality facing the team management during an ongoing broadcast. He indicated that underlying physical issues remain the primary obstacle.

“Looks tough. Because this is a crucial game for CSK to progress. A win is a must. He hasn’t even played a single game, and he wouldn’t want to play this match. Because if he can’t perform, CSK might struggle. He is a team man and a team player. I don’t think he will play. Even I am disappointed. No Indian would want to see him not play. I just feel that perhaps the injury that he sustained, he has yet to recover entirely,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Navigating Continuous Physical Setbacks

The celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman initially suffered a restrictive calf injury immediately prior to the commencement of the tournament. The physical issue originally sidelined him for the opening two weeks of competition.

Subsequent media updates indicated that the veteran suffered a secondary muscular complication during his rehabilitation process. The setback severely complicated the recovery timeline laid out by the medical staff.

Coaching Optimism Facing Final Whistle

Despite the lengthy absence, the head coach Stephen Fleming has consistently maintained an optimistic public stance regarding the potential availability of his most experienced asset before the season concludes.

However, with merely two league matches remaining on the schedule, the leadership group appears reluctant to introduce any unnecessary risks. A biological absence tonight likely signals the end of his season.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the team management considered bringing Dhoni back?

While coach Stephen Fleming remained optimistic, the management appears reluctant to take unnecessary risks with only two league matches remaining, given the team's current position.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunil Gavaskar Stephen Fleming MS Dhoni Injury Update CSK Vs SRH IPL 2026 Chepauk Last Home Game Dhoni Fitness
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