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HomeCitiesThree Dead, Two Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak at Ludhiana Factory

Three Dead, Two Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak at Ludhiana Factory

Emergency services rushed to the spot after workers reportedly fell ill while carrying out cleaning work inside the premises.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

A suspected gas leak at a manufacturing unit in Ludhiana's Industrial Area-A claimed the lives of three workers and left two others unconscious on Monday, police officials said.

The incident took place at Deep Tools, a factory engaged in the production of hand tools. Emergency services rushed to the spot after workers reportedly fell ill while carrying out cleaning work inside the premises.

According to police, the victims were allegedly cleaning a sewage area when they were exposed to toxic fumes. Three workers died during the incident, while two others were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently reported to be stable.

Police Taking Legal Action

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma told Indian Express that legal action is being initiated against those found responsible. He added that an FIR is being registered at Moti Nagar police station and that authorities are still working to determine the exact nature of the gas involved.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said preliminary findings point towards negligence. Police are preparing to register a case against the factory management as part of the investigation.

Officials from the police and other agencies are examining the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Further investigations are underway.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the manufacturing unit in Ludhiana?

A suspected gas leak at Deep Tools, a hand tool manufacturing factory, resulted in the deaths of three workers and left two others unconscious due to exposure to toxic fumes.

What were the workers doing when the incident occurred?

The workers were reportedly cleaning a sewage area inside the factory premises when they were exposed to toxic fumes.

What is the current condition of the workers who were taken to the hospital?

The two workers who were taken to the hospital for treatment are reported to be in stable condition.

What action is the police taking?

Ludhiana Police are initiating legal action and registering an FIR against those found responsible, with preliminary findings pointing towards negligence by the factory management.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ludhiana Gas Leak Punjab News
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