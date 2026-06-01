Three Dead, Two Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak at Ludhiana Factory

A suspected gas leak at a manufacturing unit in Ludhiana's Industrial Area-A claimed the lives of three workers and left two others unconscious on Monday, police officials said.

The incident took place at Deep Tools, a factory engaged in the production of hand tools. Emergency services rushed to the spot after workers reportedly fell ill while carrying out cleaning work inside the premises.

According to police, the victims were allegedly cleaning a sewage area when they were exposed to toxic fumes. Three workers died during the incident, while two others were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently reported to be stable.

Police Taking Legal Action

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma told Indian Express that legal action is being initiated against those found responsible. He added that an FIR is being registered at Moti Nagar police station and that authorities are still working to determine the exact nature of the gas involved.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said preliminary findings point towards negligence. Police are preparing to register a case against the factory management as part of the investigation.

Officials from the police and other agencies are examining the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Further investigations are underway.