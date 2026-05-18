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HomeSportsCricketBCCI Outside RTI Scope: CIC Overturns 2018 Ruling In Landmark Verdict

BCCI Outside RTI Scope: CIC Overturns 2018 Ruling In Landmark Verdict

The Central Information Commission has ruled that the BCCI is not a public authority under the RTI Act, completely shielding the cricket board from mandatory public disclosure.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 May 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CIC ruled BCCI not a public authority under RTI Act.
  • Private entity, BCCI lacks pervasive state funding, says commission.
  • Ruling reverses 2018 directive after prolonged legal battle.
  • Commission warned against regulatory disruption harming efficiency.

The Central Information Commission has delivered a monumental verdict declaring that the Board of Control for Cricket in India does not come under the purview of the Right to Information Act. Overturning its own landmark 2018 directive, the apex transparency watchdog officially ruled that the world's richest sporting body cannot be classified as a public authority under the law.

The Statutory Basis Of The Exemption

Information Commissioner PR Ramesh issued the definitive order, clarifying that the sports organisation fails to satisfy the structural criteria established under Section 2(h) of the transparency legislation.

The commission emphasized that the sporting body is a private entity operating under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act. It was never created by the Constitution or any parliamentary decree.

Absence Of Pervasive State Financing

The judicial authority noted that the administrative apparatus functions with total financial independence, drawing its vast wealth from broadcasting packages, domestic sponsorships, international media rights, and stadium ticket sales.

The order clarified that statutory concessions, including direct income tax exemptions, do not equate to substantial government financing. The state exercises no pervasive administrative control over internal operations.

Reversing The Jurisdictional Timeline

The detailed adjudication officially brings a conclusion to an intense legal standoff that has persisted for eight years. Former Information Commissioner M Sridhar Acharyulu originally brought the board under the Act.

The cricket administration immediately challenged that directive before the Madras High Court. The regional judicial body subsequently remitted the file back to the national commission for a fresh review.

Warning Against Regulatory Disruption

The administrative panel warned that imposing heavy state regulations on an autonomous body could severely compromise its commercial efficiency. The advice from previous structural committees remains advisory.

"The BCCI cannot be classified as a public authority within the meaning of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act and the provisions of the Act are therefore inapplicable to it," the commission stated.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) subject to the Right to Information (RTI) Act?

No, the Central Information Commission has ruled that the BCCI is not a public authority under the RTI Act. Therefore, the provisions of the Act are not applicable to it.

Why is the BCCI not considered a public authority under the RTI Act?

The BCCI does not satisfy the structural criteria for a public authority under the RTI Act. It is a private entity registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and was not created by the Constitution or parliamentary decree.

Does the BCCI receive significant government funding?

No, the BCCI functions with complete financial independence, generating revenue from broadcasting, sponsorships, and ticket sales. Statutory concessions like income tax exemptions do not constitute substantial government financing.

What was the previous ruling regarding the BCCI and the RTI Act?

Previously, the BCCI was brought under the RTI Act by a landmark directive in 2018. However, this ruling has now been overturned by the Central Information Commission.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live BCCI Outside RTI Ambit Central Information Commission BCCI PR Ramesh CIC Order BCCI Public Authority Section 2h Cricket Administration Transparency
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