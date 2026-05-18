BCCI Outside RTI Scope: CIC Overturns 2018 Ruling In Landmark Verdict

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CIC ruled BCCI not a public authority under RTI Act.

Private entity, BCCI lacks pervasive state funding, says commission.

Ruling reverses 2018 directive after prolonged legal battle.

Commission warned against regulatory disruption harming efficiency.

The Central Information Commission has delivered a monumental verdict declaring that the Board of Control for Cricket in India does not come under the purview of the Right to Information Act. Overturning its own landmark 2018 directive, the apex transparency watchdog officially ruled that the world's richest sporting body cannot be classified as a public authority under the law.

The Statutory Basis Of The Exemption

Information Commissioner PR Ramesh issued the definitive order, clarifying that the sports organisation fails to satisfy the structural criteria established under Section 2(h) of the transparency legislation.

The commission emphasized that the sporting body is a private entity operating under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act. It was never created by the Constitution or any parliamentary decree.

Absence Of Pervasive State Financing

The judicial authority noted that the administrative apparatus functions with total financial independence, drawing its vast wealth from broadcasting packages, domestic sponsorships, international media rights, and stadium ticket sales.

The order clarified that statutory concessions, including direct income tax exemptions, do not equate to substantial government financing. The state exercises no pervasive administrative control over internal operations.

Reversing The Jurisdictional Timeline

The detailed adjudication officially brings a conclusion to an intense legal standoff that has persisted for eight years. Former Information Commissioner M Sridhar Acharyulu originally brought the board under the Act.

The cricket administration immediately challenged that directive before the Madras High Court. The regional judicial body subsequently remitted the file back to the national commission for a fresh review.

Warning Against Regulatory Disruption

The administrative panel warned that imposing heavy state regulations on an autonomous body could severely compromise its commercial efficiency. The advice from previous structural committees remains advisory.

"The BCCI cannot be classified as a public authority within the meaning of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act and the provisions of the Act are therefore inapplicable to it," the commission stated.