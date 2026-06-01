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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Virat Kohli Warmly Hugs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Winning IPL 2026 Final

WATCH: Virat Kohli Warmly Hugs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Winning IPL 2026 Final

Watch the viral video of RCB star Virat Kohli sharing a wholesome moment and hugging Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the IPL 2026 final.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi approached Virat Kohli respectfully.
  • Kohli embraced the 15-year-old after a warm conversation.
  • Sooryavanshi broke records with 776 runs and 72 sixes.
  • The interaction symbolized a torch passing in Indian cricket.

While the grand finale in Ahmedabad belonged strictly to the title-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad, a highly heartwarming post-match interaction stole the spotlight during the presentation ceremony. Rajasthan Royals batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sought out veteran batsman Virat Kohli on the outfield, creating a beautifully symbolic moment that quickly captured the imagination of cricket enthusiasts globally.

The Respectful Greeting

The fifteen-year-old opening batsman approached the established Indian icon with his hands folded in a traditional, deeply respectful namaskar gesture. Kohli immediately responded by pulling the young breakout star into a warm, genuine embrace on the grass.

The highly poignant exchange was captured clearly by the stadium television cameras monitoring the post-match celebrations. The senior batsman placed a supportive arm around the youngster's shoulder, engaging in a brief, animated conversation.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Drops Massive Update On His Future Ambition And It's Not T20 Cricket: 'Every One Thinks..'

The viral footage has sparked widespread emotional reactions across various social media platforms overnight. Followers have widely characterised the brief interaction as a literal passing of the torch within modern Indian cricket.

WATCH VIDEO

A Spectacular Rise In IPL 2026

The wholesome meeting highlighted just how rapidly life has transformed for the teenage left-handed prodigy over the course of a highly demanding two-month tournament schedule. Their initial interaction had occurred under much different circumstances.

Earlier in the tournament, following a spectacular individual batting performance against Bengaluru in Guwahati, Sooryavanshi had approached Kohli simply to request a cherished autograph on his playing cap.

ALSO READ | IND vs AFG Series: Complete Schedule, Match Timings And Live Streaming Details

By the time the tournament concluded tonight, the young Rajasthan opener had transformed completely from a promising junior prospect into the most dominant batsman of the entire campaign.

Breaking Historic Records

The young prodigy accumulated a staggering, record-breaking total of 776 runs across the tournament. He became the first uncapped batsman in history to breach the 700-run milestone.

Furthermore, the fearless teenager accumulated a highly unprecedented 72 sixes throughout the summer schedule. The incredible feat officially broke the long-standing single-season boundary record previously held by Chris Gayle.

Most impressively, the opener maintained a scoring strike rate well above 230. He consistently dismantled the most experienced international bowling attacks without altering his natural, aggressive approach.

Stepping Up When It Mattered

The teenage sensation saved his absolute best individual performances for the immense pressure of the knockout stages. He single-handedly carried his franchise forward during critical elimination fixtures.

He blasted a brutal, match-winning 97 runs off just 29 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Eliminator match to keep his team alive.

Just three days later, he compiled a highly mature 96 runs off 47 balls against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, anchoring the innings beautifully as wickets tumbled around him.

Chasing A Legendary Legacy

While cricket history frequently humbles premature hype, the incredible consistency displayed by the young batsman suggests he possesses a thoroughly unique sporting temperament. Seeking out Kohli demonstrated his elite mindset.

This specific interaction felt less like a standard fan meeting an idol and more like a premier young contemporary seeking foundational wisdom from a true master of the modern game.

As the iconic Kohli-Rohit era slowly approaches its natural conclusion, this brief, recorded stadium interaction offers a reassuring glimpse into the incredibly bright future of Indian top-order batting.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026 Final: Complete Prize Money Details And Individual Award Winners List

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was involved in the heartwarming post-match interaction?

Rajasthan Royals batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi approached Virat Kohli on the outfield after the match.

What was the nature of the interaction between Sooryavanshi and Kohli?

Sooryavanshi, a fifteen-year-old, greeted Kohli with folded hands. Kohli responded with a warm embrace and engaged in a brief conversation.

What records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break in the IPL 2026?

He scored a record-breaking 776 runs, the most by an uncapped batsman, and hit 72 sixes, breaking Chris Gayle's record.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in the knockout stages?

He delivered crucial performances, scoring 97 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 96 off 47 balls against Gujarat Titans.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL Orange Cap IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026 Final RCB Vs GT Final
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