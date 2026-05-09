WATCH: Arshdeep-Samreen PDA Sparks Buzz During PBKS Dinner Outing In Dharamshala

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh seen with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur.

Dating speculation intensifies after video of couple holding hands.

Punjab Kings focus on crucial IPL matches in Dharamshala.

Arshdeep Singh has once again found himself at the centre of social media buzz, this time for his off-field appearance ahead of Punjab Kings’ crucial IPL 2026 fixtures in Dharamshala. The left-arm pacer was seen with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur during a late-night team dinner alongside members of the PBKS squad. Clips from the outing quickly spread online, with fans closely observing the duo’s arrival and exit from the venue. Social media users particularly highlighted clips that appeared to show Arshdeep and Samreen leaving together while holding hands. Check it out:

Whole Punjab team arrived in Dharamshala for their next match ❤️



- See how Samreen Kaur held Arshdeep Singh’s hand 🥹 pic.twitter.com/h6phlQVg5L May 9, 2026

PBKS players like captain, Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera among others can also be seen leaving the venue in the video.

Dating Speculation Around Arshdeep And Samreen Continues

Rumours linking Arshdeep and Samreen have been circulating for several weeks now. Speculation first intensified after fans identified a mystery woman appearing in some of the cricketer’s viral social media posts as the Punjabi actress.

Since then, Samreen has regularly been spotted around Punjab Kings IPL matches. The two have also reportedly been seen together on multiple occasions, leading to growing curiosity among fans online.

Despite the continued attention, neither Arshdeep Singh nor Samreen Kaur has officially addressed or confirmed the nature of their relationship publicly.

PBKS Prepare For Crucial Dharamshala Leg

While the off-field moment grabbed headlines, Punjab Kings are now preparing for an important stretch of matches at the HPCA Stadium, which serves as the franchise’s second home venue during IPL 2026.

Punjab will begin their Dharamshala campaign on May 11 against Delhi Capitals. PBKS had earlier defeated DC in one of the season’s most memorable chases after successfully hunting down a massive 265-run target.

They will next face Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 14, another side they have already overcome earlier in the tournament.

The franchise’s final league-stage fixture at the venue will come against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17. Notably, Dharamshala is also scheduled to host one of the IPL 2026 Playoff matches later this season.