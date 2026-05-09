Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Arshdeep-Samreen PDA Sparks Buzz During PBKS Dinner Outing In Dharamshala

WATCH: Arshdeep-Samreen PDA Sparks Buzz During PBKS Dinner Outing In Dharamshala

Arshdeep Singh’s latest appearance in Dharamshala with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur has sparked fresh buzz ahead of PBKS’ IPL 2026 clashes.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 May 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arshdeep Singh seen with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur.
  • Dating speculation intensifies after video of couple holding hands.
  • Punjab Kings focus on crucial IPL matches in Dharamshala.

Arshdeep Singh has once again found himself at the centre of social media buzz, this time for his off-field appearance ahead of Punjab Kings’ crucial IPL 2026 fixtures in Dharamshala. The left-arm pacer was seen with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur during a late-night team dinner alongside members of the PBKS squad. Clips from the outing quickly spread online, with fans closely observing the duo’s arrival and exit from the venue. Social media users particularly highlighted clips that appeared to show Arshdeep and Samreen leaving together while holding hands. Check it out:

PBKS players like captain, Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera among others can also be seen leaving the venue in the video.

Dating Speculation Around Arshdeep And Samreen Continues

Rumours linking Arshdeep and Samreen have been circulating for several weeks now. Speculation first intensified after fans identified a mystery woman appearing in some of the cricketer’s viral social media posts as the Punjabi actress.

Since then, Samreen has regularly been spotted around Punjab Kings IPL matches. The two have also reportedly been seen together on multiple occasions, leading to growing curiosity among fans online.

Despite the continued attention, neither Arshdeep Singh nor Samreen Kaur has officially addressed or confirmed the nature of their relationship publicly.

PBKS Prepare For Crucial Dharamshala Leg

While the off-field moment grabbed headlines, Punjab Kings are now preparing for an important stretch of matches at the HPCA Stadium, which serves as the franchise’s second home venue during IPL 2026.

Punjab will begin their Dharamshala campaign on May 11 against Delhi Capitals. PBKS had earlier defeated DC in one of the season’s most memorable chases after successfully hunting down a massive 265-run target.

They will next face Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 14, another side they have already overcome earlier in the tournament.

The franchise’s final league-stage fixture at the venue will come against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17. Notably, Dharamshala is also scheduled to host one of the IPL 2026 Playoff matches later this season.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Arshdeep Singh seen doing off-field?

Arshdeep Singh was seen at a late-night team dinner with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur and other Punjab Kings squad members.

What has led to dating speculation around Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur, identified as a Punjabi actress, has been seen at Punjab Kings matches and reportedly with Arshdeep on multiple occasions.

Have Arshdeep Singh or Samreen Kaur confirmed their relationship?

No, neither Arshdeep Singh nor Samreen Kaur have officially addressed or confirmed the nature of their relationship publicly.

What are Punjab Kings' upcoming crucial fixtures in Dharamshala?

Punjab Kings will play against Delhi Capitals on May 11, Mumbai Indians on May 14, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17 in Dharamshala.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 09 May 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Arshdeep Singh IPL Samreen Kaur
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: Arshdeep-Samreen PDA Sparks Buzz During PBKS Dinner Outing In Dharamshala
WATCH: Arshdeep-Samreen PDA Sparks Buzz During PBKS Dinner Outing In Dharamshala
IPL
IPL 2026 Playoff Race Explained: Who’s In, Who’s Hanging On, & Who’s Almost Out?
IPL 2026 Playoff Race Explained: Who’s In, Who’s Hanging On & Who’s Almost Out?
IPL
Sanju Samson vs Shreyas Iyer? India’s Next T20I Captaincy Battle Heats Up: Report
Sanju Samson vs Shreyas Iyer? India’s Next T20I Captaincy Battle Heats Up: Report
IPL
DC vs KKR: Finn Allen Smashes Century As Kolkata Register Fourth Straight Win
DC vs KKR: Finn Allen Smashes Century As Kolkata Register Fourth Straight Win
Advertisement

Videos

Protest Alert: Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Aspirants in Patna Amid Recruitment Protest
Bihar Update: Nishant Kumar Takes Charge of Health Ministry, Begins Work at Office
BJP Bengal Race: Shah Holds Core Meet as Adhikari Emerges Front-Runner Ahead of MLA Vote
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Meets Modi in Delhi Ahead of Key MLA Meet, CM Decision at 4 PM
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Begins Temple Visit, MLA Meet to Decide CM Face at 4 PM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget